F-star shoots for the moon with massive $1.35B J&J biobucks deal for 5 bispecifics

stars
F-star is shooting for the stars, yet again, in a bispecific antibodies licensing deal with Janssen Biotech. (Pixabay)

F-star Therapeutics has lined up multiple partners and Big Pharma licensing deals since snagging the Fierce 15 in 2011, but the latest pact with Johnson & Johnson is the biggest yet. 

The deal includes a modest $17.5 million upfront for up to five F-star bispecific antibodies, with a backloaded $1.35 billion in biobucks on the line. J&J's pharma unit Janssen snags the exclusive worldwide license to research, develop and commercialize those assets directed at targets of its choice, F-star said Wednesday.

Shares of the dual-Cambridge biotech (Massachusetts and the U.K.) rose about 13% to $7.27 apiece as of 9:34 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The latest deal adds to a lineup of Big Pharma names. F-Star inked a $12 million upfront, $300 million biobucks deal with AstraZeneca for stimulator of interferon genes (STING) inhibitor compounds in July. 

RELATED: AstraZeneca becomes latest Big Pharma to get caught in F-Star STING with $12M upfront deal

Others to knock on F-star's doors include Merck KGaA, which exercised a third immuno-oncology bispecific in April, Denali Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie.

This time around, the biotech isn't delivering a STING to Janssen, but rather some alphabet soup in Fcab and mAb2.

Janssen is paying to access F-star's platform that enables substitutions in the Fc region, or tail, of a natural antibody. This technology creates two more distinct sites for antigens to bind to, which forms what the biotech dubs "Fcab building blocks." Those pieces are placed into a natural IgG antibody to sprout what F-star calls mAb2 bispecific antibodies.

These bispecifics aim to limit toxicity, immunogenicity risk and manufacturing concerns. The Fcab and mAb2 technology have 230 patents and another 150 pending approval. 

Read more on
Licensing deals biobucks bispecific antibodies f-star Janssen Johnson & Johnson