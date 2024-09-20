After Alzheimer’s stumble, Athira lays off 70% of workforce and pivots to ALS small molecule

Athira Pharma has been on a bumpy road in recent years, and now the company is restructuring and shedding weight to try to keep the journey going.

Just a couple of weeks after announcing that its Alzheimer’s candidate fosgonimeton failed to beat placebo in a phase 2/3 trial, Athira is laying off 70% of its staff and saying goodbye to several executives. The biotech is pivoting to focus on ATH-1105, an oral small molecule for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“We are encouraged about the potential for ATH-1105, as this oral, next-generation HGF-modulating drug candidate has enhanced blood-brain-barrier penetration and improved pharmacokinetic properties,” Athira President and CEO Mark Litton, PhD., said in a Sept. 17 release.

The layoffs are expected to affect about 49 employees and will cost Athira about $2.8 million in the near term while leading to savings of approximately $13.4 million on an annual basis. The moves are expected to extend the company’s cash runway to the first quarter of 2026, Athira said in the release.

As part of the workforce reduction and restructuring, Athira is also laying off Andrew Gengos, chief business officer and chief financial officer, and Rachel Lenington, chief operating officer and chief development officer, effective Oct. 1, according to an SEC filing.

Also on that date, the company’s VP of finance, Robert Renninger, will take over as principal financial officer and principal accounting officer.

In 2021, former Athira CEO Leen Kawas, Ph.D., was accused of altering images in multiple research papers she published from work done at Washington State University. Kawas was dismissed later that year and replaced by Litton.

Athira published data earlier this year showing that ATH-1105 decreased pathological protein accumulation in the sciatic nerve of mice with ALS. The Washington-based biotech is now conducting a first-in-human phase 1 trial with the molecule, which should begin dosing ALS patients in early 2025, according to the release.