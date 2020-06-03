Aduro, Chinook ink merger to take renal drug into phase 3 

Chinook Therapeutics CEO Eric Dobmeier (Chinook Therapeutics)

Chinook Therapeutics is set to merge with fallen Big Pharma darling Aduro Biotech to create a kidney disease player with $180 million to take an ex-AbbVie drug through phase 3.

Aduro struck a string of deals with Big Pharma partners during its glory years, landing a $250 million upfront from Novartis and putting together backloaded agreements with Eli Lilly and Merck. Yet, the biotech never lived up to the promise that underpinned those deals. A phase 2b pancreatic cancer trial flopped in 2016 and Novartis walked away from a STING drug late last year.

The series of setbacks led Aduro to search for strategic alternatives. After identifying anti-APRIL drug BION-1301 as a brightspot in its tarnished pipeline, Aduro narrowed its search for a buyer to renal disease companies in the belief it could offer them more than just cash and a Nasdaq listing.

Sponsored by BHE

[Webinar] State of Data Analytics and Machine Learning in the Life Sciences Industry: 2020 Benchmarking Survey

Thursday, June 25, 2020 | 2:00pm ET | 11:00am PT

Join us Thursday, June 25th for a look at the current state of analytics in the life sciences industry. We will present the results from our industry survey with FiercePharma on how 100 of your peers are leveraging data analytics to respond to today’s challenges and generate timely, high value insights.

Chinook, led by ex-Seattle Genetics executive Eric Dobmeier, decided to take the other side of the deal. The biotech, which works out of sites in Seattle and Vancouver, received founding investment from Versant Ventures, later raised a $65 million series A round and then picked up worldwide rights to atrasentan from AbbVie in January in return for an upfront fee of undisclosed size, milestone commitments and equity. 

AbbVie stopped a phase 3 trial of the endothelin receptor antagonist in diabetic kidney disease early due to a lower-than-expected rate of renal events. The Big Pharma said the shortfall of events would  “likely affect the ability to test the SONAR study hypothesis,” leading it to determine that it couldn’t  “justify continuing the participation of patients in the study.”

An analysis of the available data published in The Lancet last year suggested atrasentan reduced the rate of chronic dialysis, transplant or death due to renal failure. As importantly, the analysis found no signs that atrasentan suffers from the link to heart failure that killed off an early endothelin receptor antagonist, Speedel Pharma’s avosentan.

Through the merger, Chinook will gain the $145 million in cash Aduro is expected to have when the deal closes, plus a Nasdaq listing to support the raising of additional capital. Chinook has $10 million in cash and investor commitments for an additional $25 million.

Aduro is also contributing a drug to the pipeline of the combined company. The biotech moved the anti-APRIL antibody BION-1301 into a phase 1 trial last year, starting out in healthy volunteers before testing it in patients with IgA nephropathy. Chinook plans to run a phase 3 trial of atrasentan in IgA nephropathy, giving it two shots at the indication with drugs with different mechanisms. 

With Aduro contributing a drug and most of the money to the combined company, its shareholders will emerge with a 50% stake in Chinook. Aduro shareholders are also set to receive payments if any of the biotech’s non-renal disease drugs bring in cash. The biotech is continuing to seek alternatives for programs partnered with Novartis, Lilly and Merck, as well as for its deprioritized assets.

Read more on
reverse merger renal disease Aduro

Suggested Articles

Fitbit Ventilator
MedTech

FDA gives thumbs-up to Fitbit, NASA ventilators

The FDA granted new COVID-19 green lights to Fitbit’s emergency ventilator alternative, as well as to a second device designed by NASA engineers.

by Conor Hale
Nasdaq
Biotech

Pliant Therapeutics scores $144M IPO to push fibrosis pipeline

Pliant Therapeutics will use the proceeds to push its lead program through midstage trials in fibrotic liver and lung diseases.

by Amirah Al Idrus
Office building showing Daiichi Sankyo logo
Biotech

Daiichi's biotech unit Plexxikon snaps up BRAF cancer drug

Cancer biotech Novellus has struck a deal with Plexxikon for its early- to midstage BRAF-inhibiting hopeful PLX8394.

by Ben Adams