Adaptimmune, after bringing cell therapy to market, questions viability and cuts 2 preclinical programs

Despite scoring a historic FDA approval last year, Adaptimmune Therapeutics is expressing concerns about its own longevity, cutting preclinical programs and evaluating strategic options.

Last August, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Adaptimmune’s afami-cel, sold as Tecelra, for metastatic or unresectable synovial sarcoma. Tecelra is the first engineered cell therapy for a solid tumor to ever snag the agency's approval, and it's the first TCR-T therapy to enter the market. In its own indication, Tecelra is the first new treatment in more than a decade.

Despite Tecelra’s novelty, Adaptimmune has had to implement cost-saving measures to prioritize the cell therapy’s launch and will be discontinuing preclinical development for two programs, according to a March 20 press release.

One asset, dubbed ADP-600, was designed to target indications that express PRAME—a protein coding gene—such as synovial sarcoma, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and various other tumor types.

The other program was a CD70 program known as ADP-520 that was meant to go after hematological malignancies such as acute myeloid leukemia, lymphoma and renal cell carcinoma.

The discontinuations are expected to save up to $100 million over the next four years, according to Adaptimmune. The company still touts two preclinical allogeneic therapies on its website.

The cuts build off a 29% workforce reduction announced in November and completed in the first quarter of this year. The layoffs were part of an overarching savings drive designed to cut costs by about $300 million over four years.

Furthermore, Adaptimmune has now hired a bank to assess strategic options for the biotech and its programs.

“In the context of the current capital markets, we are assessing all strategic options to enable us to achieve these goals,” Adaptimmune CEO Adrian Rawcliffe said in the release.

The company expects to release its annual report next Monday, in which it will detail “substantial doubt” about the company’s viability, according to the release.

Since market open, Adaptimmune’s stock has oscillated violently, ultimately falling 31% from 43 cents at market open to 31 cents as of 1:30 p.m. ET on March 20.

Related Adaptimmune gears up for another FDA submission after hitting goal in pivotal sarcoma study

The need to assess strategic options in not wholly unexpected.

After receiving the FDA greenlight for Tecelra, Adaptimmune’s stock fell, perhaps at the prospect of going at the launch alone.

A few months later, after 42% of patients with sarcoma responded to its investigational cell therapy lete-cel in a pivotal phase 2 trial, the biotech announced plans for another FDA submission. While Adaptimmune expects to start a rolling biologics licensing application later this year, another approval may mean another solo commercial launch.

Previously, the cell therapy biotech had been buoyed by a $3 billion biobucks partnership with Genentech until the Roche subsidiary terminated it last April. Just seven weeks later, Adaptimmune was able to secure a $665 million deal with Galapagos, giving the company rights to uza-cel, a MAGE-4A TCR T-cell therapy.

However, enrollment in two phase 1 trials for the cell therapy has been discontinued, according to Adaptimmune’s updated pipeline. It’s unclear if treatment is continuing for already enrolled patients. Fierce has reached out to both Galapagos and Adaptimmune, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Galapagos itself has undergone a stark shake-up, letting go of 40% of its workforce in January and splitting into two separate entities. But even amid the changes, CEO Paul Stoffels said uza-cel development was continuing as recently as Feb. 12, when the company reported annual earnings.

The Galapagos deal, which included $100 million upfront, was used to help fund Adaptimmune’s launch of Tecelra.

So far, the launch has experienced successful insurance reimbursement, with no denials to date, plus a 100% success rate in manufacturing, according to Adaptimmune. The company expects to open 30 authorized treatment centers by the end of the year, with 20 currently open and accepting referrals.

"2025 is the year of commercial execution for Tecelra, as we begin to generate value from our promising sarcoma franchise,” CEO Rawcliffe said. “These results give us confidence in our strategy to build value from our sarcoma franchise and our path to profitability in 2027.”

The company is focused on U.S. commercialization, with timing on any potential European regulatory filing for Tecelra up in the air, pending additional clinical data and partnering discussions, according to Adaptimmune.

The company is also running a pediatric phase 1/2 basket study testing Tecelra in patients up to the age of 21 with MAGE-A4 positive tumors. However, the trial’s enrollment is under “temporary suspension” as “per protocol.” Fierce Biotech has contacted Adaptimmune for more information.

Analysts at Mizhuo were “encouraged” by the information on the Tecelra launch but said their bigger focus is now centered around the company’s sustainability.

While the biotech didn’t share financials for the fourth quarter of 2024 or the year as a whole, Adaptimmune said it had a total liquidity of $151.6 million at the end of last year.

It's been a rough week for cell therapy companies, with Cargo Therapeutics suspending development of its allogeneic platform and laying off 90% of its workforce. Meanwhile, Century Therapeutics discontinued a phase 1 cancer study to instead pursue autoimmune diseases and cell programming company bit.bio cut a quarter of its workforce to focus on its biomedical tool offerings.