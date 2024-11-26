Acadia nabs rights to Saniona's tremor asset in $582M biobucks deal

Acadia Pharmaceuticals has penned an exclusive licensing deal worth up to $582 million biobucks for Saniona’s neurological disorder asset.

At the heart of the deal is clinical-stage SAN711, a highly selective GABAA-α3 positive allosteric modulator currently being tested in patients with essential tremor. Acadia expects to launch a phase 2 trial in the indication in 2026, according to a Nov. 26 release.

The global pact includes a $28 million upfront payment, with Danish biotech Saniona on the line for potential milestones up to $582 million plus royalties. When breaking down the $582 million, Saniona could net up to $147 million if certain development and commercial events are achieved in SAN711’s potential first and second indications plus a maximum of $435 million if annual net sale goals are met.

San Diego-based Acadia will take responsibility for future clinical development, regulatory submissions and commercialization activities of SAN711, according to the release. The company will also provide funds for Saniona’s ongoing phase 1 study of the asset in essential tremor.

The licensing deal adds to Acadia’s three-program clinical pipeline, plus the company’s approved drugs Nuplazid for hallucinations tied to Parkinson’s disease psychosis and Daybue for patients with Rett syndrome.

"Licensing SAN711 to expand our pipeline underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative therapies for patients with central nervous system disorders," said Acadia CEO Catherine Owen Adams. "Essential tremor is a condition that has not seen innovation in treatment for decades, creating a compelling opportunity to address a long-overlooked need."

The CEO joined Acadia at the end of September, leaving her role as Bristol Myers Squibb’s general manager of U.S. operations for the CNS-focused biopharma.

She’s also taking on the responsibilities of Acadia’s chief operating officer Brendan Teehan after he was involuntarily terminated without cause Nov. 18, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Until a successor is chosen for the role, Owen Adams has assumed his duties.