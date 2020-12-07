AbCellera, tapped by Lilly for its COVID-19 antibody therapy, sets IPO terms with $5B valuation

Canada’s speedy R&D engine AbCellera, now world-renowned for its tech producing the Eli Lilly COVID-19 drug authorized by the FDA, has set terms for a monster IPO.

The Vancouver-based company, which is not a biotech but uses artificial intelligence to speed up drug research, plans to raise a massive $357 million on the Nasdaq by offering 23 million shares at a price range of $14 to $17, with the company valued at the midpoint range at around $5 billion. Its ticker will be "ABCL."

The 2020 Fierce 15 winner was tapped by Lilly to find the human anitbody bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) earlier this year. The Big Pharma swiftly developed the drug and last month got off an emergency use agreement with the FDA to treat certain COVID-19 patients, putting AbCellera on the map.

Sponsored By Parexel Is your FSP vision 2020? At Parexel, we get the right people to you, so you can get the right treatment to your patients. Our functional service provider (FSP) outsourcing has evolved with biopharma’s changing needs, so sponsors can efficiently manage operations through access to experts, resource flexibility, and reduced labor costs. Our latest whitepaper discusses the current FSP models and provides expert tips for choosing the right one. Learn More

RELATED: Fierce Biotech's 2020 Fierce 15 | AbCellera

In March, AbCellera got off a $105 million series B from the likes of Peter Thiel, PayPal founder and tech/occasional life science investor, and Eli Lilly. In May, Canada's government also gave it a financial boost, pledging up to $175.6 million in support under the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund.

Now, it’s going public in the hope of getting more of its antibody work, which includes areas outside of COVID-19, out to partners.