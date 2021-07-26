AbbVie posts pivotal data on age-related long-sightedness drug

AbbVie has shared full results from the phase 3 trial it is hoping will persuade the FDA to approve eye disease drug AGN-190584. The study linked pilocarpine formulation to significant improvements in the vision of patients with age-related long-sightedness after 30 days of dosing.

In October, Allergan, part of AbbVie, revealed two phase 3 trials of AGN-190584 met their primary endpoints, teeing it up to file for FDA approval. With a FDA decision due by the end of 2021, AbbVie shared a closer look at the results of one of the late-phase studies at this year’s American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery annual meeting.

The 323-patient clinical trial assessed participants after 30 days of dosing with either AGN-190584 or placebo. At hour three on day 30, AbbVie linked AGN-190584 to a statistically significant increase in the proportion of subjects who experienced a three-line of greater improvement on a low-light reading chart test, causing the trial to hit its primary endpoint with a p value of less than 0.0001.

“The results demonstrated AGN-190584 had a rapid onset of 15 minutes and duration of up to six hours in mesopic DCNVA without loss of distance vision after administration at Day 30,” AbbVie wrote in a statement. The difference in the response rate in the cohorts diminished by hour six, although the p value at that time point was still a statistically significant 0.0114.

Other endpoints showed that 75% of patients treated with AGN-190584 experienced at least a two-line improvement on the low-light reading test. Ninety three percent of participants had at least 20/40 vision on a daylight vision test.

AbbVie saw no treatment-emergent serious adverse events in recipients of AGN-190584. The most common treatment-emergent non-serious adverse event was headache, which affected more than 5% of people. AbbVie said most side effects were mild and transient, adding that 1.2% of patients discontinued due to adverse events.

The data drop sheds light on the results AbbVie hopes will secure FDA approval in presbyopia, the medical name for the condition that makes it more difficult for people to focus on objects close to them over the age of 40 years. Today, people wear reading glasses or contact lenses to manage the condition but companies including AbbVie and Eyenovia see an opportunity for medicines.