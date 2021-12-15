AbbVie ends enrollment in Idera collab as the biotech winds down its own colorectal cancer trial

Idera Pharmaceuticals' only asset tilsotolimod has hit another roadblock as AbbVie axed further enrollment in a combo study of the drug and the biotech closed the door to new patients in its own study.

AbbVie will no longer enroll patients in a phase 1b study of Idera's drug in combination with the investigational monoclonal antibody dubbed ABBV-368. The Chicago-area pharma will continue treating and following up with current patients in the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma study.

Meanwhile, Idera will not let more patients into its phase 2 trial looking at tilsotolimod in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's Yervoy and Opdivo, the company said after market close Tuesday. Shares tanked 23% to 66 cents apiece as of 10:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Idera said only one patient reported stable disease, and more than half a dozen others experienced progression in the trial. ILLUMINATE-206 tested the combo in previously treated patients with micro-satellite stable colorectal cancer.

This is the latest blunder for the TLR9 agonist. The drug failed to improve on Yervoy in a phase 3 melanoma trial in March. That nearly halved the company's value.

Tilsotolimod is also going through investigator-sponsored trials in melanoma and advanced cancers. VU University Medical Center Amsterdam is continuing enrollment in a melanoma study, and the Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus in Paris has finished dosing in the first part of a study in advanced cancers.

Now, Idera will pin its hopes on out-licensing the drug.

“While our clinical trials with tilsotolimod have not yet translated into a new treatment alternative for patients, data supporting tilsotolimod’s mechanism of action and encouraging safety profile from across the array of pre-clinical and clinical work to date, together with its intellectual property protection, are noteworthy,” said CEO Vincent Milano in a statement.

The goal is to out-license the treatment so it can be developed for patients who don't respond to traditional immunotherapy, the CEO continued.

The Exton, Pennsylvania, biotech is scouting for new development- or commercial-stage assets to bring into its portfolio and has so far been "encouraged by the opportunities" presented to the company, Milano said in Idera's third-quarter earnings report last month.