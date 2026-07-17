5 emerging biotech hubs

Boston. San Francisco. Beijing? The global biotech industry has long been concentrated in a handful of cities. But which emerging hubs could become dominant forces in biotech in the decades ahead?

In this week’s episode of “The Top Line,” Fierce Biotech’s Darren Incorvaia and Will Maddox discuss a new Fierce special report identifying five cities with the potential to become major forces in the global biotech industry. Did your favorite city make the cut? Listen to find out.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: