Behind the curtain: What Xaira is building after its $1B fundraise

Since Xaira’s eye-popping $1 billion fundraise in 2024, the company has said relatively little in public. That’s made it one of biotech’s more closely watched black boxes: a company with enormous backing, enormous ambition and, until recently, few clues about what it has actually been building.

In this week’s episode of “The Top Line,” Fierce Biotech’s Gabrielle Masson speaks with Xaira President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Jonker about what the AI company is uncovering. Jonker discusses Xaira’s strategy as a next-generation biotech, the modalities and disease areas it is exploring, what he expects the industry to look like over the next five years and why Xaira is going after the “high-hanging fruit.”

To learn more about the topics in this episode: