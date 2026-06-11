AI use is surging across HHS, jumping 148% at the FDA in 2025, Bipartisan Policy Center data finds

Artificial intelligence use cases across the federal health department spiked between fiscal years 2024 and 2025— led by a 148% year-over-year increase at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a new report from the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) found.

Within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), there was an 87% increase in AI use cases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a 78% jump at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); and a 51% increase at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). BPC researchers analyzed the “HHS Artificial Intelligence Use Cases Inventory” to compile the report.

AI use cases increased across all HHS agencies in FY 2025, though the report notes some may “reflect new reporting requirements rather than new deployments.” The CDC saw the “greatest relative growth” while the NIH remains the largest overall AI user.

Researchers included the development stages of AI use cases across the NIH, CDC, CMS and FDA, noting most are in still in pre-deployment—“signaling more growth ahead.” Here’s a breakdown by agency:

NIH: 35% pre-deployment; 21% pilot; 48% deployed; and 20% retired

CDC: 29% pre-deployment; 31% pilot; 35% deployed; and 8% retired

CMS: 40% pre-deployment; 14% pilot; 16% deployed; and 3% retired

FDA: 13% pre-deployment; 12% pilot; 42% deployed; and 0% retired

Generative AI solutions and natural language processing were the most common tools used across all four agencies, the report said.

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The uptick in AI use reflects broader goals from President Donald Trump’s administration to accelerate AI adoption across the federal government, citing a January 2025 executive order that directed the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to issue guidance on AI deployment at federal agencies.

In September 2025, HHS rolled out ChatGPT to all their employees. CDC was the first federal agency to deploy an internal generative AI chatbot for all staff, and FDA recently expanded the capabilities of its internal AI tool, Elsa.

At a recent BPC event, CMS leadership outlined the agency’s Strategic Framework for 2026-2031, which frames the agency as an “AI first” organization and includes initiatives to train thousands of employees on AI, according to the organization.

In late March, the Trump administration unveiled legislative framework for a single national AI policy. It aims to create safeguards and prevent states from enacting their own laws.

Trump also signed an executive order June 2 aimed at strengthening government systems’ AI-enabled cybersecurity. The order—entitled “Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security”—gives agencies between 30 and 60 days to carry out the objections. As the order relates to healthcare, it expands protections for rural hospitals and other critical infrastructure.