The World Can’t Wait: Delivering on the Promise of Biopharma’s “Golden Age” Mina Makar, Senior Vice President, Global Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, AstraZeneca



This year’s BIO International Convention drew thousands of innovators, policymakers, patients and advocates from across the globe to Boston—a fitting backdrop for what feels like an inflection point in the trajectory of life sciences in the US and around the world. That urgency was unmistakable: the world can’t wait. The accelerated pace of scientific discovery is ushering in biopharma’s “golden age,” but the true measure of this era will depend on our ability to bring breakthroughs to patients swiftly, safely and equitably.



At AstraZeneca, we have a bold ambition to deliver 20 new medicines by 2030 – nine of which we’ve already delivered. While a new generation of therapies promises to redefine what is possible, innovation alone is not enough. Conversation at BIO made it clear: success now hinges on receptivity—the readiness of health systems, policymakers, regulators and society to embrace and implement scientific progress.



Innovation in the Spotlight – But Action is the Imperative



BIO 2025 showcased the power of science, with sessions covering advances in cell and gene therapies, next-generation biologics, and AI-driven advances from target identification to clinical trial design. These are not science fiction – they’re rapidly becoming today’s standards.



A critical challenge emerged: ensuring that the world’s most promising breakthroughs reach the patients who need them most. Too often there’s a gap between scientific discovery and patient impact. Closing it requires more than innovation - it calls for reimagining regulatory pathways, modernizing reimbursement models and forging trusted partnerships.



BIO attendees were clear: we must move beyond isolated pockets of excellence to a broader culture of implementation. Innovation must be matched with a focus on access, equity and delivery.



Infrastructure as Innovation’s Unsung Hero



Today’s manufacturing is no longer defined by steel and smokestacks - it’s at the core of the digital and biological revolution. U.S. efforts to onshore drug manufacturing, fueled by national priorities and global competition, took center stage at BIO.



This conversation emphasizes what’s often overlooked: infrastructure is critical to delivering medicines at scale - a prerequisite for equitable access. Biologics and cell therapies demand digitized quality systems, agile supply chains, and specialized workforces. Chronic disease treatments require the capacity to manufacture at volumes that service millions annually.



The next frontier of innovation will rely as much on the infrastructure as on front-line science. Public and private sectors must invest not only in discovery, but in systems that ensure therapies can be produced, distributed, and delivered efficiently. At AstraZeneca we have been evolving our manufacturing and supply network to ensure it remains fit for the future, employing a dual-source supply strategy so that we can make and deliver our innovative, life-changing medicines on time, every time, in a sustainable way.



Policy and Incentives as Levers of Acceleration



The role of policy was a focal point throughout BIO. Science can only progress as far as the environment supports it.



There was consensus around the need for a stable policy environment and incentives that support R&D in high-risk areas. Tools like faster approval pathways, adaptive trials and clear regulatory guidance were applauded for their real-world impact. Attention also turned to the Inflation Reduction Act - and how it is discouraging the development of treatments for rare diseases and rare cancers at a time when less than 10% of rare diseases have an FDA-approved treatment. The ORPHAN Cures Act would reinstate incentives that provide innovators the predictability to invest in high-risk, high-need science.



Chronic disease was also a focus, reflecting its relevance in the U.S. policy agenda. At AstraZeneca we recognize that chronic diseases rarely occur in isolation, creating a complex web of interconnected health challenges for many patients. This underscores our ambition to enhance care across six interconnected cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases. Further, recognizing the scale of chronic disease - the large patient populations and strain on health systems - conversations centered on the importance of scalable innovation and accelerating adoption of clinical guidelines - both critical for unlocking the true impact of treatment at a population level.



With the right approach, public and private leaders can align incentives to fuel sustainable, patient-centered progress.



The U.S. as a Beacon for Global Life Sciences - But Not by Default



The U.S leads in health innovation, but sustaining that leadership isn’t guaranteed. The energy in Boston underscored that this depends on fostering a culture of openness, collaboration and partnerships that attract talent and investment.



States and counties were recognized for creating high-value jobs and anchoring end-to-end partnerships. Public-private co-investment has helped build a thriving ecosystem - benefiting both patients and local economies. The key takeaway: science thrives where innovation is embraced holistically, not only in labs but across the entire healthcare and policy landscape.



Delivering Together



BIO 2025 delivered a powerful message: the next age of biopharma innovation is here, but realizing its promise demands collective action. To transform discovery into delivery, we need infrastructure, incentives and trust.



The world can’t wait—and neither can we.