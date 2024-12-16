Inventus Connect: Revolutionizing Clinical Trials with global eSIM Technology Delivering Better Patient Outcomes



One World, One Device



At Inventus, we believe in creating solutions that simplify the complexities of device provisioning in the world of clinical trials. Founded in 2020, we are the world’s only Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) exclusively dedicated to designing, manufacturing and supplying mobile devices to clinical trials. With over 300,000 devices deployed across 70+ countries and strategically located hubs in the UK, Austria and China, our global reach enables us to support eCOA deployment in trials of any scale.



Inventus Connect, The Only Global Mobile Network Connectivity Solution

The only partner you need for cost effective device connectivity in clinical trials.

The world's only global eSIM platform covering 150 countries, removing complex logistics needed to manage physical SIMs.

Network-Carrier agnostic, enabling smart in-country connectivity.

One central platform delivering one bill and avoiding the need for multiple carrier contracts and billing complexity.

Value Based Billing for Data Plans lowering connectivity costs.

Enabling patients to stay connected, even when roaming.



Inventus Connect embodies our commitment to advancing clinical research through technology that is reliable, efficient, and patient-focused. With a clear vision of One World, One Device, we’re reimagining how clinical trials operate by providing seamless global eSIM connectivity and advanced device management to underpin eCOA applications.



Why Inventus Connect is Transforming Clinical Trials



Clinical trials are inherently complex, but Inventus Connect is simplifying device provisioning operations while contributing to better patient outcomes. By combining Inventus Connect global eSIM technology, purpose-built devices, and a robust management platform, we enable trials to be conducted smarter and faster.



The patient and site devices are the backbone of this transformation, embodying the One World, One Device principle. Their extended battery life, global connectivity, and compliance with international standards make them indispensable for modern trials.



Purpose-Built for Clinical Trials



Inventus Connect is specifically designed to address the unique challenges of clinical trials. By replacing traditional physical SIM cards with the Inventus Connect global eSIM technology. We eliminate barriers that limit flexibility and efficiency in multi-regional trials.



Our global eSIM connectivity ensures carrier-agnostic communication in 150 countries, enabling eCOA data to be collected consistently and securely across borders. This approach simplifies logistics and ensures reliable, cost-effective data management, freeing research teams to focus on advancing patient care.



Inventus Patient and Site Devices: Purpose-Built for Clinical Trials



At the heart of the Inventus Connect solutions are our patient and site devices, designed specifically to meet the stringent requirements of clinical trials. These devices embody the One World, One Device philosophy, providing consistency and reliability in every trial setting.



Key features include:

Extended Battery Life: Perfect for long-duration and remote trials, ensuring uninterrupted performance. Inventus Connect Global eSIM Connectivity: Seamlessly integrated for operations in 150 countries, overcoming geographical barriers. Regulatory Compliance: Certified in 70+ countries, ensuring the highest standards of safety and data security.



These purpose-built devices are intuitive and user-friendly, reducing patient stress and improving compliance while delivering reliable, high-quality eCOA data for trial teams.



Seamless Global Connectivity for Modern Trials



Global trials demand a consistent and reliable communication framework. The Inventus Connect global eSIM technology delivers exactly that, enabling seamless global connectivity without the need for physical SIM cards.



With intelligent billing, roaming management, and cost control, our solutions provide real-time data access, even in remote locations. This ensures that clinical trials can operate efficiently, anywhere in the world.



Advanced Inventus Device Management



Inventus Connect goes beyond connectivity, offering a robust Inventus Device Management platform to streamline mobile device control for trial operations and maintaining security. This centralized platform includes:

Remote Configuration & Security Updates: Simplified device provisioning and firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates save time and reduce logistical complexity.

Data Security & Compliance: Encryption and compliance tools safeguard sensitive trial data.

Custom Solutions: Devices can be tailored to meet specific trial requirements, aligning with trial protocols and ensuring consistency.



Our Inventus device management solutions help researchers maintain control over trial devices, ensuring compliance, security, and operational efficiency.



Putting Patients First



The One World, One Device vision isn’t just about technology—it’s about creating a better experience for patients. Clinical trial participants often face significant challenges, and our patient and site devices are designed to ease the journey.



With extended battery life, seamless global connectivity, and intuitive interfaces, our devices ensure patients and site staff feel supported and confident. This not only improves compliance but also ensures the collection of high-quality, reliable data that drives better outcomes.



Sustainability and Operational Excellence



Inventus Connect isn’t just about innovation - it’s about responsibility. Through a circular economy model, we integrate sustainability into our operations while maintaining logistical excellence.



With a global presence that spans 70+ countries and strategic hubs, Inventus Connect ensures device provisioning in clinical trials is conducted responsibly, ethically, and with an unwavering focus on environmental stewardship.



The Inventus Connect Advantage



Inventus Connect combines innovative technology, global reach, and patient-first solutions to redefine device provisioning for clinical trial operations. Key highlights include:

Patient and Site Devices: Purpose-built for clinical trials, offering extended battery life, global eSIM connectivity, and certifications in 70+ countries. Inventus Connect Global eSIM Technology: A seamless, carrier-independent solution enabling trials to operate efficiently across borders. Advanced Inventus Device Management: Secure, centralized oversight of trial devices for improved efficiency and compliance. Patient-Centric Design: Technology that empowers patients and enhances their trial experience.



Partner with Inventus Connect



Ready to elevate your device provisioning for clinical trial operations? With Inventus Connect, you gain access to cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique challenges of clinical research.



From seamless global connectivity to robust device management, Inventus Connect is redefining what’s possible in clinical trials.



Have questions or want to learn more?



Speak with our team of experts to explore how Inventus can transform your clinical trial operations.



Email us at [email protected]



Discover New Possibilities Together!