Discover Astellas’ differentiated approach to innovation partnerships

As a global life sciences company, Astellas is passionate about partnering to advance life-changing treatments for patients. If you are a like-minded, ambitious innovator, then please get in touch here.



With a uniquely long-term strategic view to research and development, Astellas seeks partners with a strong strategic fit in four priority areas with incredible potential to redefine expectations for patients with high unmet needs: immuno-oncology, gene therapy, targeted protein degradation, and blindness and regeneration.



Taking a more dynamic, creative approach to collaboration, Astellas combines global scale and entrepreneurial, nimble ways of working to build partnerships that could define entirely new ways to treat disease.

Video transcript:

Gary Starling, Head of Xyphos Biosciences, an Astellas Pharma company:

Do you want to be at the forefront of healthcare change?



Richard Wilson, Senior Vice President, Primary Focus Lead Genetic Regulation, Astellas Pharma Inc.:

Do you want to turn innovative science into value for patients?



Issei Tsukamoto, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development, Astellas Pharma Inc.:

Do you want to be part of a shared, inclusive culture where innovation thrives?



Richard Wilson:

We do. That is why we are looking to collaborate with organizations that can help us accelerate ground-breaking science and new technologies across multiple therapeutic areas. So why partner with Astellas?



Gary Starling:

We are looking for partners that complement our offering and enhance the competitive advantages of our science so we can create novel therapies that deliver meaningful value for patients.



Issei Tsukamoto:

Our vision has led us to deliver leading therapies in oncology, urology, immunology, and transplantation. It guides us as we take a long-term strategic view to transform the lives of patients.



Richard Wilson:

The success of your innovation is as important to us as it is to you. Our teams match your passion for science, and they will give you personalized support and access to the right leaders and experts across our organization, including our global innovation network, to accelerate our shared success.



Gary Starling:

By collaborating with Astellas, you also gain access to world-class capabilities such as our cell and gene therapy centers of excellence and manufacturing facilities.



Issei Tsukamoto:

We know that each deal is unique and we are experts in a wide range of deal types from public-private partnerships, R&D collaborations to in- and out-licensing, as well as mergers and acquisitions. We develop tailored approaches that are fit for every deal, whether that is focused on discovery, development or commercialization.



Gary Starling:

Speaking as someone that has been on the other side of that table, I have seen Astellas' dedication, drive, and quality of support first-hand, as well as their appreciation for the expertise that sits within their partners' organizations.



Issei Tsukamoto:

Together, we can define entirely new ways to treat and potentially cure some of the most devastating diseases.



Richard Wilson:

Partner with us, so we can transform the lives of the patients we serve.