Dell Technologies on the data transformation in life sciences



The data landscape is expanding far more quickly than anyone could have expected.



With 30% of data creation coming from the healthcare and life sciences sector, how are IT organizations addressing the challenge of managing this rapid data growth? Here, we sit down with Alex Long, the Head of Life Sciences Strategy from Dell Technologies to discuss.



“The real thing that we're seeing is that IT organizations are being caught, frankly, flat-footed,” he explains, outlining that in the life sciences space in particular, the tendency to be absorbed or wholly focused on research can lead to considerations such as IT requirements being overlooked.



Going on to discuss how IT organizations are now working to address the increasing complexity of this specific industry landscape, from multi-cloud applications to multimodal models, attention turns to key strategies such as the need for central analytics capabilities with edge-based federation.



“It's a real problem, and it’s a real fun discussion,” Long states, outlining the need for IT departments to demonstrate their expertise on the data side and correctly position their role as one that can support researchers with their own efforts. It’s about improving awareness in the right way, ensuring that the IT team knows what’s happening on the research side, while ensuring that the research team sees the IT team as a help, not a hinderance.



The conversation then shifts to the trending topic of AI, where Long shares his thoughts on the infrastructure required to support its transformation.



From here, the Head of Life Sciences Strategy also rounds out with a look at how IT organizations are managing budget changes, and the need for a new form of strategy to effectively communicate evolving enterprise requirements.



Don’t miss the rare opportunity to hear from one of tech’s brightest minds on the IT transformation underway in the Life Sciences sector.

