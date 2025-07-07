Provider groups sue RFK Jr. to roll back COVID-19 vaccine recommendation changes

Numerous healthcare provider organizations and a pregnant physician have sued Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other federal officials over the removal of COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, which they describe as emblematic of “the Secretary’s assault on science, public health and evidence-based medicine.”

The complaint was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. It argues that a “baseless and uninformed policy decision” to pull the vaccine recommendation for pregnant women and children ages six months to 17 years back in May was unlawful under the Administrative Procedure Act and should be enjoined.

The complaint also outlines several other controversial actions taken by RFK, such as the sacking of all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Such moves threaten millions of lives and break the promises RFK made to Congress and the public during his confirmation, the plaintiffs said.

“The Secretary’s dismantling of the vaccine infrastructure must end, and halting this effort begins with vacating the [COVID-19 vaccine] Directive,” the complaint reads.

Plaintiffs in the case are the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American College of Physicians (ACP), American Public Health Association (APHA), Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Massachusetts Public Health Alliance (MPHA) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM). Also listed is an unnamed physician who is more than 20 weeks pregnant and at heightened risk of infectious diseases due to working in a hospital.

Listed as defendants alongside RFK are Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, M.D. and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Acting Director Matthew Buzzelli.

“This administration is an existential threat to vaccination in America, and those in charge are only just getting started," Richard H. Hughes IV, partner at Epstein Becker Green and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a release. "If left unchecked, Secretary Kennedy will accomplish his goal of ridding the United States of vaccines, which would unleash a wave of preventable harm on our nation’s children. ... The professional associations for pediatricians, internal medicine physicians, infectious disease physicians, high-risk pregnancy physicians and public health professionals will not stand idly by as our system of prevention is dismantled. This ends now.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information from the complaint and comments from a press conference being held by plaintiffs Monday afternoon.