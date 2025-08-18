Fiercest Women in Life Sciences 2025: Nominations open now

Every year, we celebrate women making a powerful impact across biopharma and medtech, and it’s time once again to make your suggestions for this year’s honorees.

The fiercest women in life sciences have strong track records in innovation, leadership and mentorship at organizations of all sizes, with roles spanning industry, academia, venture capital and beyond. They’re influencing everything from clinical research to business development to DTC drug marketing, and they’re building more inclusive, empowering work environments along the way.

Below, and at the link here, is a form to nominate any women who fit that description for inclusion on this year’s list.

Answers to a few FAQs: Honorees of years past are ineligible to make the list again. There’s no word limit on the “reason for nomination” section, but keep in mind that less is almost always more—limiting it to a few straightforward lines highlighting a nominee’s most notable accomplishments and areas of focus will be particularly helpful as we sort through hundreds of submissions. And, finally, stuffing the nomination form with dozens of entries for the same person will not increase their chances of making the list.

The form will remain open through 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 26, and the resulting list of inspiring leaders will go live in November. To tide you over until then, and to guide your nominations, explore past lists of the Fiercest Women in Life Sciences here: 2024, 2023, 2022.