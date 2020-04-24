Working backwards, a brain-computer interface returns a sense of touch after complete spinal cord injury

Leti’s space quantum sensor.
Years of data showed that imperceptible nerve signals still reached the motor cortex, and could be amplified through the brain-computer interface to provide conscious touch perceptions. (Pixabay)

Researchers at Battelle and Ohio State University have developed a brain-computer interface that not only allows a paralyzed person to move their hand but also to regain a sense of touch.

Battelle has been collaborating with the university’s Wexner Medical Center on this project for years; the company’s NeuroLife program aims to build neural bypass technology that can reconnect the brain with muscles previously cut off by a severe spinal cord injury or other nerve damage.

One study participant, Ian Burkhart, has lived with paralysis in his hands and feet for the past decade. In 2014, the university’s surgeons implanted a microchip about 4 millimeters square within the area of his brain governing voluntary movement. The chip transmits data to a computer and arm cuff lined with electrodes that stimulate and help move specific muscles.

Virtual Event

Virtual Clinical Trials Online

This virtual event will bring together industry experts to discuss the increasing pace of pharmaceutical innovation, the need to maintain data quality and integrity as new technologies are implemented and understand regulatory challenges to ensure compliance.

At the time, the researchers didn’t know the system could work in reverse, in a way, according to Patrick Ganzer, principal research scientist at Battelle. “Furthermore, Ian has a very severe [spinal cord injury] that should essentially block hand touch signals from even reaching the brain,” Ganzer added.

But an analysis of years of data from the project revealed that small, imperceptible nerve signals still reached Burkhart’s motor cortex. Researchers showed these weak signals of touch could be picked up in the brain, rerouted and amplified through the computer interface to a wearable haptic system.

“It has been amazing to see the possibilities of sensory information coming from a device that was originally created to only allow me to control my hand in a one-way direction,” said Burkhart, whose dexterity has improved since regaining simple touch sensations.

The teams’ findings were published in the journal Cell, which showed that the brain-computer interface could measure the intensity of the hand’s grip and transform it into conscious perception in real-time—allowing Burkhart to pick up and move objects using the right amount of pressure.

Read more on
spinal cord injury medical device nerve damage Battelle Ohio State University

Suggested Articles

MedTech

Veracyte to add Yale genomic test to its IPF diagnostic

Veracyte has been granted an exclusive license to a genomic blood test developed at Yale University capable of predicting the progression of IPF.

by Conor Hale
Wall Street sign
Biotech

ORIC pulls off $120M Wall Street debut, eclipsing $86M goal

ORIC is the fourth biotech to go public since COVID-19 officially became a pandemic. It priced at the top end of its range, bagging $120 million.

by Amirah Al Idrus
heart model
Research

Healing the heart by returning it to its infancy

Targeting the protein calcineurin, which plays a role in blocking the ability of the heart to regenerate, could offer new treatments for heart damage.

by Arlene Weintraub