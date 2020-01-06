Withings' new smartwatch to combine ECG and sleep apnea detection

French digital health company Withings has unveiled a new hybrid smartwatch with hardware designed to detect both atrial fibrillation and sleep apnea.

The ScanWatch also works as an activity and fitness tracker, with the ability to measure V02 max, which gauges the amount of oxygen utilized during aerobic exercise, in addition to its electrocardiogram (ECG).

“ScanWatch is our most ambitious medical tracker and purposely designed to detect the early presence of AFib and sleep apnea—two related issues that are extremely common yet largely undiagnosed, despite their known impact on multiple health conditions,” Withings CEO Mathieu Letombe said in a statement.

Currently pending clearance by the FDA and CE marking, the company hopes to make the smartwatch available in the U.S. and Europe in the second quarter of this year, starting at $249.

The device is designed to continuously monitor a person’s heart rate and alert the user to potential issues even if they don’t feel a palpitation. If an irregular pulse is detected, the watch will prompt the wearer to take an ECG reading over 30 seconds by touching both sides of the bezel.

Live ECG results are displayed on the watch’s screen and in its accompanying Health Mate app, and the data can be shared with healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the ScanWatch’s pulse oximetry sensor measures oxygen saturation levels while the user is sleeping to help spot episodes of sleep apnea. It also monitors sleep patterns including length, depth and quality.

“Worn throughout the day and night, ScanWatch provides an early warning system, collecting and sharing critical health data with users and their physicians,” Letombe said.