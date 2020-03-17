Verily's COVID-19 testing website quickly reaches capacity: NYT

Coronavirus Subway Train
Verily said it is working with state and federal authorities to establish additional testing locations and gather operating guidance from public health officials. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A new pilot project designed to guide people toward local coronavirus testing developed by Google’s health-focused sister company, Verily, hit its capacity for test appointments within a few hours of its unveiling, according to a report from The New York Times.

The website, run under Verily’s Project Baseline endeavor, includes a screening survey to gather information on a person’s age and symptoms and directs qualifying respondents to free, drive-through testing locations for a nasal swab. It is initially being rolled out to two California counties.

“To protect the most vulnerable, the COVID-19 testing pilot program will begin by testing the highest risk individuals at select sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, where there is a significant volume of known cases,” Verily said in a company blog post. “As more testing kits and sites become available, we plan to scale the capacity.”

Sponsored by Clinical Ink

Successful BYOD in Any Phase

This white paper discusses BYOD advantages and misconceptions, regulatory, copyright, and equivalency considerations, and a Phase III case study. Read now and consider a BYOD ePRO approach for your next clinical trial.

Verily said it is working with state and federal authorities to establish additional testing locations and gather operating guidance from public health officials. The project is not intended to provide acute medical care.

RELATED: FiercePharma's daily coronavirus tracker

The online tool was first touted by President Donald Trump in a press conference last Friday, though details regarding its capabilities, nationwide reach and overall progress were exaggerated. Afterward, Verily clarified that it was in the early stages of a narrow pilot project.

Elsewhere, Google said it is developing a resource for COVID-19 education and local information, including links on its homepages to best practices on prevention and guidance from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The tech giant is also committing at least $50 million in donations to response efforts through its philanthropic arm.

Read more on
COVID-19 diagnostic tests digital health coronavirus Google Verily California

Suggested Articles

Roche Molecular Diagnostics
MedTech

Roche begins shipping 400,000 coronavirus test kits per week

Roche Diagnostics said that it has begun deploying its newly authorized cobas coronavirus diagnostic to hospitals and reference laboratories.

by Conor Hale
Lab equipment
Biotech

COVID-19 outbreak prompts Provention to pause diabetes trial

Provention Bio hit the brakes on a phase 3 study for its diabetes treatment “out of an abundance of caution.”

by Amirah Al Idrus
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
MedTech

FDA opens gates to commercial COVID-19 tests sans agency review

The agency is now allowing companies to proceed with their diagnostic tests without first submitting them for federal review.

by Conor Hale