Quest Diagnostics to launch nationwide coronavirus testing service, ahead of FDA review

Test tubes
Quest said it will begin receiving and testing specimens March 9, and plans to submit its assay for FDA emergency review within the agency's prescribed 15-day timeline. (Image: University of Michigan School of Medicine / CC BY 2.0)

Quest Diagnostics plans to launch a nationwide testing service for the novel coronavirus next week—moving forward with its own assay after the FDA gave companies the green light to proceed with validated tests before receiving any agency review or authorizations.

The company described its lab-developed, molecular-based test as designed to detect viral RNA in respiratory specimens, and that it will be used for presumptive detection of the disease known as COVID-19.

Quest said it plans to begin receiving and testing specimens March 9, and will work to submit its test for agency review within the mandated 15-day timeline.

"In times of national health crises, quality laboratory testing is absolutely critical to mobilizing effective public health response," said Quest’s chairman, president and CEO Steve Rusckowski, who described how the company’s relationships with half of U.S. health systems and physicians could complement CDC efforts.

“We applaud the FDA for providing the flexibility for innovative, quality lab-developed tests to be brought to patients and providers quickly to advance effective response to the coronavirus outbreak," Rusckowski added. The testing service will collect and specimens from settings such as hospitals and clinics—not through Quest’s own network of patient service centers and phlebotomy sites.

The U.S. government has been working to expand its own diagnostic capacity after previously routing testing through CDC labs, leading to delays in sample turnaround time. Additionally, reagent quality control issues in the three-step CDC test have also hindered the center’s efforts.

According to international public health organizations, as of early March 5, the U.S. has seen 162 confirmed cases of patients with COVID-19, including 11 deaths in the states of Washington and California.

