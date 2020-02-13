One Drop snags Sanofi's digital diabetes head plus new behavioral science VP

Digital diabetes maven One Drop has brought on Sanofi’s former U.S. head of tech-enabled diabetes care to help guide its commercialization efforts as well as a new vice president to lead its work in behavior-centered design.

Rachel Yap Martens—whose portfolio at Sanofi also included the company’s legacy and biosimilar brands such as Lantus, Admelog and Apidra—will serve as One Drop’s senior VP of commercial strategy and consumer solutions.

Meanwhile, Gina Merchant, formerly a senior behavioral scientist with connected sleep and respiratory care company ResMed, joins One Drop as its new VP tasked with incorporating behavioral science tactics into the company’s core user experience, spanning multiple conditions.

FREE DAILY NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to FierceBiotech! Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along every day. Our subscribers rely on FierceBiotech as their must-read source for the latest news, analysis and data in the world of biotech and pharma R&D. Sign up today to get biotech news and updates delivered to your inbox and read on the go. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Merchant’s mandate will also include evidence generation and the development of new digital interventions for chronic diseases, the company said.

RELATED: Bayer steps up to take One Drop's tech beyond diabetes, backs $40M round

"Martens' and Merchant's respective expertise and perspectives will be critical as we continue to provide individuals with the tools and support they need to enable effective self-care outside the doctor's office," One Drop founder and CEO Jeff Dachis said in a statement.

"These additions to our team will enable One Drop to capitalize on what we predict to be a huge shift towards consumer-led healthcare in 2020,” added Dachis. The company currently offers personalized management and coaching programs for people with diabetes, prediabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, as well as any combinations of those conditions.

RELATED: Sanofi talks up personalized diabetes care in patient-centric awareness push

In addition, last year One Drop launched an artificial-intelligence-powered predictive algorithm that forecasts blood sugar levels out to eight hours—while working with Fitbit activity trackers and Dexcom glucose monitoring systems, in addition to the company’s own glucose meter. The company said it plans to bring equivalent forecasting to people with other chronic conditions later this year.

And last September, Bayer signed up to license One Drop’s technology in areas outside of diabetes, alongside an investment into the company’s $40 million series B round. Those areas include oncology, heart disease and women’s health.