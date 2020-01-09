Medtronic begins European launch of brain signal-recording neurostimulator for Parkinson's disease

Medtronic received a CE mark for a deep brain stimulation system that can not only deliver electrical therapy but also record the brain’s signals in order to adjust and personalize treatment.

The Percept PC neurostimulator is designed to help isolate, track and analyze the responses of people with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and correlate their objective brain readings with patient-recorded events regarding symptoms or treatment side effects.

Currently under review at the FDA, the device was approved in the EU for people with Parkinson’s, essential tremor and primary dystonia as well as epilepsy and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Medtronic said its first implantations will begin next week in western Europe before launching in additional regions.

Webinar The Art of Recognizing Clinical Supply Risk Factors and Applying Proactive Measures to Avoid Study Delays and Disruptions No two studies are the same and each clinical supply project carries unique risks. But what characteristics are most likely to raise a flag that issues are ahead? Are there certain types of clinical sponsors and studies that are at greater risk of experiencing supply challenges? And how do clinical sponsors know what is important to focus on and what is not? Join us for this webinar as we attempt to answer these questions. Register Now

RELATED: Medtronic launches brain-stim programmer on a Samsung phone

The addition of deep brain stimulation to treatment has been shown to improve motor function in patients with Parkinson’s disease compared to medication alone, but those therapeutic decisions are typically made on patient-reported information. The addition of real-world brain signal data will allow more precise and customized guidance, according to Medtronic.

“Patients are empowered to take an active role in their therapy, and physicians can deliver data-driven, personalized therapy that fits the needs of today’s patients, now and in the future,” said Mike Daly, vice president and general manager of Medtronic’s brain modulation business.

RELATED: Medtronic submits rechargeable sacral neurostimulation device for FDA approval

Additionally, the Percept PC system includes MRI-safe labeling for full-body scans at 1.5 and 3 Tesla and improved battery life with a smaller design compared to Medtronic’s Activa PC neurostimulator. It can also be connected to a patient programming application via a custom Samsung mobile device.