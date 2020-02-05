Hologic launches scalable molecular testing in the US and Europe

Hologic has launched new modular hardware for its Panther molecular testing system, allowing it to scale up to the proper capacity among low- and high-volume testing laboratories, or be customized and grow over time.

Now available in the U.S. and Europe, the optional offerings are designed to attach onto the main, automated Panther platform and its workflow—which processes kits for women’s health, sexually transmitted infections, and respiratory and viral diagnostics, as well as other lab-developed tests.

The Panther Scalable Solutions portfolio add-ons include the Panther Fusion system, first launched in 2016, which allows for 120 patient samples to be loaded and tested against 32 different assays simultaneously.

Hologic’s latest offerings include the Panther Plus and Panther Link systems: Panther Plus adds additional capacity and throughput, allowing the platform to process more than 1,200 samples in 24 hours, while the Panther Link software connects multiple Panther instruments together to help streamline workflow through a central digital dashboard.

“Our laboratory partners seek continuing efficiency and consolidation, and we are observing that trend in real time, with more Panther instruments in the field running multiple assays than ever before,” Hologic’s diagnostic solutions division president, Kevin Thornal, said in a statement.

The Panther Plus also allows fluids and waste to be changed and offloaded while testing is in progress, and includes an option for automatic liquid waste disposal. The Panther Link system, meanwhile, collates information such as reagent kit and reflex test orders, alongside inventory monitoring and maintenance checklists. Both systems have received FDA approval and CE marks.

Hologic is also working on customizable Panther Trax, which will physically and electronically connect different instruments together to form a single workflow and increase testing volume. The company said it expects that add-on to be available in the U.S. and Europe later this year.