FDA looks to expand remote monitoring to free up hospital space

FDA
A new FDA policy gives manufacturers some leeway in marketing connected electrocardiograms, electronic stethoscopes, thermometers, blood pressure monitors and other agency-cleared devices. (Andrew Harnik, Associated Press)

Shortly after telling researchers to go virtual to keep their clinical studies going, the FDA has issued a new policy giving manufacturers some leeway in marketing their remote vital-sign-measuring devices.

This includes new uses of FDA-cleared connected electrocardiograms, electronic stethoscopes, thermometers, blood pressure monitors and other noninvasive devices. One of the agency’s goals is to expand the use of these technologies during the coronavirus outbreak to help get noninfected patients out of hospitals and clinics and free up resources.

“Allowing these devices to be used remotely can help health care providers access information about a patient’s vital signs while the patient is at home, reducing the need for hospital visits and minimizing the risk of exposure to coronavirus,” Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy said in an agency statement

Sponsored by Clinical Ink

Successful BYOD in Any Phase

This white paper discusses BYOD advantages and misconceptions, regulatory, copyright, and equivalency considerations, and a Phase III case study. Read now and consider a BYOD ePRO approach for your next clinical trial.

These technologies can work for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 as well, the FDA said in its guidance, pointing to respiratory monitors and certain clinical decision support software functions that provide COVID-19 treatment guidelines.

RELATED: FDA urges clinical researchers to go virtual in response to COVID-19 pandemic

The policy, limited to the duration of the public health emergency, details how the FDA does not intend to object to companies making certain changes in product indications, claims or functionality nor to limited hardware and software modifications.

The earlier agency announcement this week described how the FDA was aware that certain clinical studies—such as those requiring in-person site visits or procedures such as biopsies—may not be able to continue as planned in light of efforts to maintain patient and provider safety and contain the spread of the coronavirus. The FDA recommended that companies use telehealth programs, phone interviews and self-administration where possible.

Read more on
COVID-19 telehealth remote patient monitoring market trends manufacturing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) coronavirus

Suggested Articles

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month pink ribbon
Research

The bacteria-trapping protein that may drive breast cancer

A protein called PAD4 in cancer cells helps form an extracellular chromatin structure, which scientists found can drive breast cancer metastasis.

by Angus Liu
A patient in a hospital bed on a ventilator
MedTech

FDA opens up Bellerophon's gas therapy for COVID-19

The FDA has granted “emergency expanded access” to Bellerophon Therapeutics’ inhaled nitric oxide delivery system for treating the novel coronavirus.

by Conor Hale
skyline
Biotech

Moleculin advances plan to strip and starve COVID-19

The plan is underpinned by evidence the drug may starve infected cells of energy while also exposing the COVID-19 virus to immune attacks.

by Nick Paul Taylor