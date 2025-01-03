FDA completes first phase of study into potential metal exposure from tampons

In September of last year, the FDA said it had begun exploring the potential health effects of various metals that have been found within tampons, following a study that tested 14 worldwide brands and uncovered small amounts of lead, arsenic, mercury, zinc and cadmium, among others.

By late December, the agency announced it had completed the first phase of its project, through an independent review of published scientific literature for safety records related to different contaminants in tampons—expanding the scope to not just metals, but also phthalates, parabens and volatile organic compounds, in addition to other chemicals.

The FDA said the review (PDF) it commissioned of nine separate studies, including four clinical trials with human samples, did not identify any immediate safety concerns—but cautioned that those articles did not directly address how much of the contaminants may be released by the tampon and absorbed by the vagina.

The agency’s remaining work includes an internal laboratory bench study, which is currently underway, to explore specifically whether toxic metals can leach from the tampon’s absorbent materials and enter the body’s bloodstream, under a worst-case scenario.

The FDA said in a December 23 statement that—although the findings from the literature review were limited—the evidence gathered so far supports the agency’s view that tampons are still a safe menstrual product.

“Before tampons can be legally sold in the U.S., they must meet FDA requirements for safety and effectiveness,” the agency said in its update. “Manufacturers must test tampons and the materials the tampon is made of before, during, and after manufacturing. Also, before tampons are allowed onto the market, manufacturers must perform biocompatibility and other safety testing. The FDA reviews the results of the testing prior to market authorization.”

Last year, a study published in the journal Environment International tested 14 tampon brands and measured the concentrations of 16 different metals. The researchers said that materials in tampons, such as cotton, could potentially capture metals in the air, water and soil, or that the chemicals could be added through the manufacturing process.