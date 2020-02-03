FDA clears Sony's surgery video-sharing platform

Multinational conglomerate Sony has received a clearance from the FDA for its digital workflow collaboration platform for hospital operating rooms and catheter labs.

The company’s NUCLeUS software is designed to provide imaging management at 4K resolution as well as still images and patient data, plus it has the ability to capture and share live or archived surgical videos for teaching purposes.

"We are eager to put NUCLeUS in the hands of doctors, nurses and OR managers in the U.S. so they can experience first-hand how the platform can dramatically improve surgical collaboration and potentially contribute to better patient outcomes," Theresa Alesso, president of Sony Electronics' Pro division, said in a statement.

FREE DAILY NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to FierceBiotech! Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along every day. Our subscribers rely on FierceBiotech as their must-read source for the latest news, analysis and data in the world of biotech and pharma R&D. Sign up today to get biotech news and updates delivered to your inbox and read on the go. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Previously available in Europe, Sony’s electronics unit said it counts more than 500 OR installations in the U.K., Belgium, Sweden and other locations.

The system ties together Sony’s previous medical offerings, including cameras, recording devices and surgical monitors, with a centralized, touchscreen dashboard. Additionally, the company plans to bring new, optional features to the scalable platform in the future.

RELATED: Sony-backed M3, Endeavour Vision unveil digital health investment funds

"With the ongoing development of unique 'smart applications,' NUCLeUS will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the OR," Alesso said.

The system also offers a “patient distraction” function aimed at reducing anxiety with music tracks and videos that can help provide a more relaxing atmosphere.