Eli Lilly offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing to Indianapolis docs, nurses

Eli Lilly detailed its plans to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing out of its Indianapolis headquarters—starting today for healthcare providers within the community.

The move expands the drugmaker’s front-line efforts within Indiana, as it currently works with the state health department to leverage its research laboratories for testing local patient samples for the coronavirus.

Currently, the free drive-through service is only available for healthcare personnel carrying a physician’s order, such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists and others.

“COVID-19 drive-through testing at Lilly is not available to the general public,” the company said. “Many health care workers are currently unable to receive testing through existing diagnostic facilities, and Lilly is initially focused on addressing this unmet need.”

This would also include medical staff who are currently under quarantine due to possible exposure to the disease, where a negative test result would allow them to return to work, according to Lilly.

The test will be performed with a nasopharyngeal swab through a car window, with results expected within one to three days.

As of March 22, the Indiana State Department of Health has reported 259 positive COVID-19 cases, as well as seven deaths, among nearly 2,000 people tested. That includes 110 cases in Indianapolis’ Marion County, and about 60 in the neighboring area.

Meanwhile, Lilly announced that it was cutting back its clinical trial activities in response to the epidemic, pausing study enrollment and delaying the start of new research to ease burdens on the healthcare system.