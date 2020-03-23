Eli Lilly offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing to Indianapolis docs, nurses

Eli Lilly
Currently the service is aimed at medical staff currently under quarantine due to possible exposures, where a negative test result would allow them to return to work. (Eli Lilly)

Eli Lilly detailed its plans to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing out of its Indianapolis headquarters—starting today for healthcare providers within the community.

The move expands the drugmaker’s front-line efforts within Indiana, as it currently works with the state health department to leverage its research laboratories for testing local patient samples for the coronavirus.

Currently, the free drive-through service is only available for healthcare personnel carrying a physician’s order, such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists and others. 

“COVID-19 drive-through testing at Lilly is not available to the general public,” the company said. “Many health care workers are currently unable to receive testing through existing diagnostic facilities, and Lilly is initially focused on addressing this unmet need.”

RELATED: Eli Lilly opens labs to help boost Indiana's COVID-19 testing capacity

This would also include medical staff who are currently under quarantine due to possible exposure to the disease, where a negative test result would allow them to return to work, according to Lilly.

The test will be performed with a nasopharyngeal swab through a car window, with results expected within one to three days.

As of March 22, the Indiana State Department of Health has reported 259 positive COVID-19 cases, as well as seven deaths, among nearly 2,000 people tested. That includes 110 cases in Indianapolis’ Marion County, and about 60 in the neighboring area. 

RELATED: Lilly slashes clinical trial activities in response to COVID-19

Meanwhile, Lilly announced that it was cutting back its clinical trial activities in response to the epidemic, pausing study enrollment and delaying the start of new research to ease burdens on the healthcare system.

Read more on
COVID-19 diagnostic tests Eli Lilly coronavirus

Suggested Articles

coronavirus
Biotech

New York teams up with mystery pharma partner on COVID-19:report

As confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York blow past 20,000, the state is teaming up with a pharma partner to test a plasma-based treatment.

by Amirah Al Idrus
Roche
MedTech

Roche CEO says COVID-19 diagnostics still short of demand: CNBC

Roche CEO Severin Schwan said it could take weeks—or even months—for the industry as a whole to catch up to the widespread need for testing.

by Conor Hale
MedTech

CDC testing decision likely to haunt nation for months to come

The CDC's decisions presaged weeks of chaos, in which the availability of COVID-19 tests seemed oddly out of sync with where testing was needed.

by Rachana Pradhan, Kaiser Health News