B. Braun Medical names new chairman, CEO for 2020

Earlier this year, the company committed to a $1 billion investment in its U.S. production and supply chain focused on combating the national shortages of sterile intravenous fluids, including saline. (Pixabay)

B. Braun Medical has announced that its recently appointed president, Jean-Claude Dubacher, will become the medtech manufacturer’s next chairman and CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Dubacher joined B. Braun Aug. 1 after serving as Johnson & Johnson Vision’s regional vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Before that, he held multiple international positions in Abbott’s ophthalmology manufacturing division.

“Jean-Claude’s broad leadership experience across multiple therapy areas and business disciplines will serve us well at B. Braun,” said former chairman and CEO Caroll Neubauer, who will stay on to head up the company’s U.S. division, B. Braun of America.

“His focus on customers and supporting people to be successful in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling products and services that benefit patients is exactly the right approach to ensure our ongoing growth,” Neubauer added.

Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, B. Braun Medical manufactures infusion therapy and pain management products as well as dialysis, nutrition and pharmacy compounding tools.

Earlier this year, the company committed to a $1 billion investment in its U.S. production and supply chain focused on combating the national shortages of sterile intravenous fluids, including saline.

Alongside plans for a new manufacturing facility in Florida, B. Braun said it would expand its operations at plants in Irvine, California, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.

