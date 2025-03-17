Avanos taps Siemens Healthineers' Americas president as CEO

Siemens Healthineers’ president of the Americas, David Pacitti, is leaving the imaging giant to become CEO of the devicemaker Avanos Medical, after its chief announced his retirement late last year.

Pacitti has held roles at Siemens Healthineers since 2015, after joining from Abbott’s vascular unit. He also chairs the board of directors of AdvaMed’s imaging technology division and once had a stint as an offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins.

He’ll take over for Joe Woody, who had led Avanos for seven years, as well as the company’s interim CEO, Michael Greiner, who also holds the titles of chief financial officer and chief transformation officer.

“Avanos has a strong portfolio of market-leading products and is committed to delivering breakthrough medical device solutions that improve quality of life,” Pacitti said in a statement. “I look forward to building on our success and driving long-term value for our stakeholders.”

The move will be made official April 14. At that time, Siemens Healthineers will fill Pacitti’s role by promoting the Americas president of its Varian division, John Kowal.

Kowal joined the Varian sales team in 2005, according to the company, and has helped lead its American operations since 2017.