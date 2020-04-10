They have everything: Amazon kits out COVID-19 testing lab for screening employees

Amazon has retasked a variety of employees to lead its internal testing pilot project. (Hardy Wilson / Amazon)

Amazon has begun outfitting an in-house COVID-19 testing lab to help screen its frontline warehouse and delivery workers.

According to data compiled by the Financial Times, more than 50 Amazon-owned facilities have seen confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. The retailing giant has already instituted daily temperature checks, as more than 100,000 people arrive for work each day, while also distributing masks to its shipping sites and its Whole Foods grocery stores.

Its next steps may include the regular testing of all employees, including those who do not show any symptoms, Amazon said in a company blog post, featuring pictures of masked workers setting up molecular sequencing hardware capable of scanning samples for the virus.

Virtual Event

Virtual Clinical Trials Online

This virtual event will bring together industry experts to discuss the increasing pace of pharmaceutical innovation, the need to maintain data quality and integrity as new technologies are implemented and understand regulatory challenges to ensure compliance.
Amazon employees setting up COVID-19
testing hardware (Hardy Wilson / Amazon)

“Unfortunately, today we live in a world of scarcity where COVID-19 testing is heavily rationed,” the company said. “Regular testing on a global scale across all industries would both help keep people safe and help get the economy back up and running.”

“Until we have an effective vaccine available in billions of doses, high-volume testing capacity would be of great help, but getting that done will take collective action by NGOs, companies, and governments.”

RELATED: Amazon is developing a vaccine against the common cold

As a small start, Amazon has retasked a variety of employees, including research scientists, software engineers and program managers, to lead its internal testing initiative. The company plans to start testing limited numbers of workers at its first lab before scaling up operations incrementally.  

“We are not sure how far we will get in the relevant timeframe, but we think it’s worth trying, and we stand ready to share anything we learn with others,” the company said.

Read more on
diagnostic tests COVID-19 Amazon coronavirus

Suggested Articles

MedTech

FDA greenlights blood detox to combat COVID-19's cytokine storms

The FDA has granted an emergency authorization to a blood purification system to treat patients with the most severe cases of COVID-19.

by Conor Hale
Blue purple pink 3d rendering of brain
Research

Cell therapy restores mobility in rodent models of stroke

Swedish scientists turned skin cell into nerve cells, which helped repair stroke-damaged nerve circuits when implanted in the brains of rat models.

by Arlene Weintraub
exit
Biotech

Cancer biotech Oncoceutics loses CEO, chair and co-founder

Oncoceutics’ chairman and CEO Wolfgang Oster has abruptly left the biotech, leaving COO Lee Schalop, M.D., as its new leader.

by Ben Adams