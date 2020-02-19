Acutus secures FDA clearance for new real-time heart mapping algorithm

EKG rhythm
The SuperMap algorithm is designed to help physicians map the heart’s chambers, perform an ablation, and then quickly re-map to confirm the effects. (Pixabay)

Acutus Medical has secured an FDA green light for a heart mapping algorithm designed for its AcQMap 3D imaging system.

The former Fierce 15 winner’s new SuperMap program was cleared to help guide electrophysiologists in the diagnosis and treatment of stable and transient arrhythmias, by providing high-resolution, whole-chamber maps of the heart’s left or right atria.

According to Acutus, the SuperMap software addition visualizes atrial rhythms in under three minutes, through a roving, non-contact approach the company describes as “hover-mapping.”

FREE DAILY NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to FierceBiotech!

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along every day. Our subscribers rely on FierceBiotech as their must-read source for the latest news, analysis and data in the world of biotech and pharma R&D. Sign up today to get biotech news and updates delivered to your inbox and read on the go.

This allows physicians to map the heart’s chambers, perform an ablation, and then quickly re-map the atria to confirm the effects—while also identifying regions of slow electrical conduction or irregular activity, as well as focal points.

The AcQMap system previously offered both contact and non-contact mapping, and received a CE Mark for use of the SuperMap algorithm in October 2019.

“With three distinct and unique mapping modalities in one system, physicians can feel confident in tackling any atrial arrhythmia accurately and efficiently,” Acutus President and CEO Vince Burgess said in a statement.

RELATED: Acutus Medical raises $170M to push it further into arrhythmia treatment

In May of last year, Acutus announced it would move deeper into arrhythmia treatments, expanding its portfolio beyond heart mapping and visualization with the acquisition of catheter developer Rhythm Xience.

At the same time, the company announced team-ups with Peerbridge Health, Cardiac Designs and MedFact, to provide electrocardiogram support, patient monitoring and radiofrequency ablation, respectively.

Shortly after that, Acutus raised $170 million—including a $100 million series D round plus $70 million in credit from Deerfield Management and OrbiMed—to be put towards its global business development and commercialization endeavors.

Read more on
3-D cardiac mapping arrhythmia medical device FDA approval regulatory Acutus Medical Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Suggested Articles

Five Prime Therapeutics’ interim CEO William Ringo
Biotech

Five Prime grabs $5M lifeline in Seattle Genetics ADC deal

One day after its Opdivo-paired prospect flopped, Five Prime is farming out some preclinical antibodies to keep its clinical-stage pipeline alive.

by Amirah Al Idrus
MedTech

CMR Surgical rolls out modular surgery robot to NHS hospitals

U.K.-based surgery robot developer CMR Surgical has begun rolling out its Versius platform to the NHS, completing its first procedures in Europe.

by Conor Hale
Gilead
Biotech

Gilead poaches BMS oncology executive to lead research biology

Gilead has a new head of research biology: Michael Quigley, Ph.D., an alum of MedImmune, Janssen and Dana Farber, who joins from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

by Amirah Al Idrus