Worldwide Clinical Trials boosts exec team with new early-phase lead

Contract research organization Worldwide Clinical Trials has hired Mike Mencer as executive vice president and general manager of its early-phase services.

Mercer will be focusing on Worldwide’s bioanalysis lab in Austin, Texas, and the Clinical Pharmacology Unit clinic in San Antonio. This has a focus on early-stage, typically phase 1, trials.

“Mencer and the Worldwide team will continue to leverage an agile and responsive strategy with experience in study design and operations to ensure maximum trial value and seamless linkage with later-stage studies,” the company said in a statement.

He comes from AES, a business unit from rival biopharma services firm PPD, where he was most recently executive director of business development operations.

Peter Benton, president and chief operating officer at Worldwide Clinical Trials, said: “The biopharma industry is seeking a specialized and personal CRO in their Phase I providers that can provide the expertise they need to develop their molecule further. Mike is the perfect addition to our team to make it happen. Mike’s passion for optimization and operational excellence is well suited to our Early Phase team. We are beyond thrilled to have him on board to move our Phase I team forward.”

“I’m excited to join this uncommon team. I truly appreciate Worldwide’s commitment to excellence and pioneering spirit that makes them a leader in the midsize CRO space,” added Mencer.