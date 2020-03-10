2 years after merger, Syneos Health 'exploring a sale': report

It’s been just over two years since INC Research and inVentiv came together in a $7.4 billion merger and rebranded as Syneos Health. Now, it’s looking for a sale.
That’s according to “people familiar with the matter” speaking anonymously to Reuters this week, who add that the North Carolina CRO is working with investment bank Centerview Partners “on soliciting acquisition offers from other companies and private equity firms.”
The CRO had been trading down—like almost every public company due to the coronavirus volatility—but was up by $10 a share on the Reuters report March 9, although it was back in the red in trading Tuesday. Its market cap is around $6.4 billion.
The CRO was not commenting on the story.