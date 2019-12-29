Sensyne Health pairs with Roche for AI trial work

Oxford, U.K.-based clinical trial artificial intelligence tech company Sensyne Health has signed a new research project deal with Swiss major Roche.

Details are a little thin on the ground (with no financials being shared), but the company said the collab will for starters focus on “identifying patient populations in one disease area and assessing and collating anonymised patient data with anonymised electronic patient record (EHR) information to support clinical trial planning.”

Paul Drayson, Ph.D., CEO of Sensyne, said: “This is an important collaboration and marks Sensyne’s increasing activity in partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies using our clinical AI platform. It is particularly pleasing given Roche’s progressive approach to data and technology-driven personalised healthcare.”

Sensyne takes anonymized patient information—including genomic sequencing data and real-world evidence gathered from digital therapeutics and vital sign trackers—to help design clinical studies and fuel drug discovery research.

This is its second deal, coming around half a year after it penned a deal with Germany’s Bayer to sift through patient data from the U.K. National Health Service, mine it for insights using its AI platforms and apply the findings to its cardiovascular disease pipeline.

Bayer paid £5 million ($6.1 million) for the first two years of the collaboration, which includes options for later expansion. Sensyne went public on the London Stock Exchange in 2018 and is clearly in the mood for deals.