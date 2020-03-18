PRA unit Symphony Health teams up with Datavant

PRA’s data analytics company Symphony Health is joining forces with Datavant to drill down deeper into available data sets in order to develop drugs better.

Datavant will tap into the CRO’s life science data unit and use its so-called Synoma platform to “connect, expand and analyze all relevant data types,” it says in a statement.

This includes electronic health records, medical and pharmacy claims, diagnostic lab data sets, demographics and information from patient wearables and sensors collected during clinical trials (all de-identified).

Sponsored by Clinical Ink Successful BYOD in Any Phase This white paper discusses BYOD advantages and misconceptions, regulatory, copyright, and equivalency considerations, and a Phase III case study. Read now and consider a BYOD ePRO approach for your next clinical trial. Download Now

This, the companies say, allows for a better understanding of the “patient journey in the commercial market” and better drug discovery.

“By working closely with Datavant, Symphony Health gives its customers the flexibility to connect data integrated via Synoma to the hundreds of unique data sets available through Datavant,” PRA said in a statement.

"Useful data lives in many places, and this partnership will help our customers bring together an even greater amount of data sets for the benefit of their business and the patients whom they serve,” explained Doug Fulling, president at Symphony Health.

Datavant was spawned from Vivek Ramaswamy’s cluster of specialty-focused biotech “vants” in 2017 after the mother ship Roivant Sciences raised $1.1 billion for its wide-ranging efforts. It was tasked with working to help break down the silos of data held among different healthcare firms.

It has since been ramping up the deals with biopharma service companies, including one with Worldwide Clinical Trials for a real-world data pilot project focused on neurodegenerative diseases and one with Parexel on using such data to help design clinical trials and accrue participants.

“We are committed to creating a comprehensive view of the patient journey using the largest amount of available de-identified data—all to improve the development and delivery of life-changing therapies."

“Symphony’s data, analytics and technology solutions lay at the heart of commercial analytics,” added Travis May, co-founder and CEO of Datavant. “For many years, PRA and Symphony have successfully helped their clients navigate a changing healthcare system. And now, by unlocking the power of the open data ecosystem, Symphony’s customers will have access to dramatically more data, and will be able to create tailored data strategies to solve the next generation of healthcare problems.”