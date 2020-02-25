Icon snaps up medical device CRO MedPass International

Icon is boosting its medical device and diagnostic research offering with a buyout deal for Parisian medtech CRO MedPass International.

The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, sees Icon take over the nearly 30-year-old company and integrate its services, seeing it add complex class 3 medical devices, interventional cardiology and structural heart devices.

Sarah Sorrell, president and CEO of MedPass International, said: “As the leader in Medical Device Regulation and Clinical Development in Europe, MedPass is delighted to be joining ICON to become the global service provider of choice in Medtech Devices and Diagnostics.”

This comes amid an acquisitive time for Icon, which over the past year has Symphony Clinical Research to boost its trial services for at-home patients, as well as grabbing a majority stake in British site network company MeDiNova Research, alongside an option to buy out the remaining shares.

“The acquisition of MedPass International deepens our existing advisory capabilities—particularly in medical device regulation,” added Dr. Steve Cutler, Icon CEO.

“The medical device CRO market is experiencing strong growth due to technical innovation, changing regulations and increasing levels of outsourcing. This addition broadens our medical device footprint and staff headcount across Europe, positioning us among the global leaders in this market.”