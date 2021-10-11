Deep Lens pens cancer trial matchmaking pact with Pacific Cancer Care

Deep Lens is looking to help the right cancer patients get into the right trials and is teaming up with Pacific Cancer Care to help in its mission.

Pacific Cancer Care is the largest hematology and oncology practice on California's Central Coast and will tap Deep Lens for its trial matchmaking service.

Using next-gen artificial intelligence and tapping local community cancer practices, Deep Lens will do this by using its so-called VIPER platform to prescreen all patients from Pacific Cancer Care’s EMR (OncoEMR) and integrate molecular data feeds from Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine and Guardant Health as well as all pathology feeds to automatically seek out those patients who can enter their clinical trials.

Recruiting cancer patients for trials is a complex task, with many patients themselves forced to simply scroll through ClinicalTrials.gov to try to find the right trial for them. These new matchmaking services, which are the focus of several startups, aim to try to help smooth out and speed up this process using that automated AI system.

“Clinical trials are not only critical to the advancement of new therapeutic options for cancer, but they present a unique opportunity for patients to access novel treatments well in advance of their commercialization, some of which may help positively impact the state of their disease,” said Zach Koontz, M.D., oncologist at Pacific Cancer Care.

“We are excited to partner with Deep Lens to broaden our clinical research program through an increased number of trials that we can offer onsite and by expediting the time we can get patients into these trials. We have a very busy practice and we look forward to leveraging other Deep Lens services to help alleviate some of the administrative tasks associated with clinical trial recruitment, so that our staff can focus more exclusively on patient care.”