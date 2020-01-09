CRO MercachemSyncom snaps up Alcami site, boosting chemistry services

Midsized European drug discovery CRO MercachemSyncom has bought Netherlands-based Alcami’s European cGMP CMC drug substance development site, based in Weert.

The CDMO purchase, financials of which were not shared, allows the company to “expand our portfolio of chemistry services from compound design to clinical proof of concept,” Eelco Ebbers, MercachemSyncom CEO, said in a statement.

The deal sees MercachemSyncom now able to better scale up its clinical active pharmaceutical ingredient requirements alongside its site in Prague. “The long experience of the Weert team in designing and driving early clinical drug substance development programs will complement extensive process research capabilities based in Groningen and Nijmegen,” it said.

Frank Leemhuis, M.D., managing director at MercachemSyncom, said: “With the addition of the Alcami Weert team, we have the perfect technical and cultural match. With modern, flexible plant capacity, we look forward to supporting many more clinical development programs for our customers.”