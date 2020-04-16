CRO industry 'disrupted,' with Parexel, IQVIA 'weakly positioned' to take pandemic hit: Moody's

A report out by financial consultancy Moody’s has found that the COVID-19 will hit the CRO industry but hopes impact will be limited.

As FierceCRO has reported, Moody’s notes that the CRO industry “is being disrupted” as pharma clients cancel or suspend new and/or ongoing tests, but says “quantifying the impact is difficult” because biopharmas “often contract with several CROs across their pipelines, and for different drug development services.”

But the firm predicts that in the coming months, there will be “far more delays and temporary suspensions of clinical trials,” mainly down to travel limitations in countries where clinical trials are run.

But analysts at Moody’s predict that outright trial cancellations will “be limited,” although warn they “will rise” if restrictions continues in the second half of this year.

Its report: US Pharmaceutical Services: Coronavirus-related disruptions to pharma clinical trials are negative for CROs, still expects liquidity profiles among the CROs “to remain good throughout 2020.”

But it warns some companies, specifically point out IQVIA and Parexel, are “operating with elevated financial leverage and are more weakly positioned at their current ratings, with limited cushion to absorb earnings declines.

IQVIA is however working within the pandemic, and this month kick-started a new matchmaking trial service to “accelerate treatment and vaccine development” against COVID-19. Parexel, meanwhile, is now saying that it has “temporarily halted screening for new patients and healthy volunteers,” in the U.K., according to its website.