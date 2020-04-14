Care Access Research launches COVID-19 alliance to boost pandemic R&D

Care Access Research has created a new alliance aimed at connecting sites, sponsors and CROs to speed up drug and vaccine development work against COVID-19.

The Boston-based company, which manages clinical research sites, has launched the COVID-19 Clinical Trials Alliance to “quickly find […] enough sites capable of running efficient, high-quality COVID-19 trials.”

This comes, it says, as the life sciences industry is racing to develop new tests, drugs and vaccines against the virus and “calls for sites to be ready to support them.”

Virtual Event Virtual Clinical Trials Online This virtual event will bring together industry experts to discuss the increasing pace of pharmaceutical innovation, the need to maintain data quality and integrity as new technologies are implemented and understand regulatory challenges to ensure compliance. Register Today!

“The industry needs swift collaboration like never before. It is critical for study sponsors to find clinical trial sites fast enough to avoid delays in trials. Each day lost means lives lost,” said Ahmad Namvargolian, CEO and co-founder of Care Access Research.

“Now more than ever, the industry needs the ability to quickly connect research-capable clinics and hospitals with trial sponsors looking for them. This alliance gives sponsors a simple way to connect with sites around the globe to run their COVID-19 trials.”

In practical terms, it works by matching research-enabled sites with study sponsors. It contends that making hundreds of sites available in one place to COVID-19 studies “will cut out the months-long lag typical when finding research sites for studies.”

The organization said it would also lend support services to sites that want to run COVID-19 studies but “lack necessary infrastructure.”