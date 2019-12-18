C-suite change-ups at Science 37 continue with new CCO

Virtual clinical trial company Science 37 is continuing its executive shuffle with the appointment of Steven Geffon as its chief commercial officer.

Geffon, who will lead the firm’s commercial operations and strategic partnerships, comes from Medrio, a SaaS data capture platform, where he was responsible for sales and marketing as CCO. Before that, he spent almost 15 years at clinical trial data and tech company ERT.

“Science 37 is delivering game-changing technology and a disruptive approach that are transforming the patient experience and powering a new era of clinical research,” said Geffon. “I couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to lead commercial operations and strategic partnerships to help our clients retain and engage patients through our innovative digital technology and home health solutions.”

He joins less than a month after Science 37 also saw a change at the very top when David Coman, another ERT veteran, joined as CEO. He took over from Noah Craft, M.D., Ph.D, who had been co-founder and CEO until March but moved over to become its chief contemplation officer.

The Google-backed company has already made ties with the likes of Novartis, Amgen, Sanofi and UCB, companies that are tapping into its “decentralized” clinical trial philosophy. This includes the use of mobile phones and telemedicine services to help find patients for trials regardless of geography.

This also allows them to keep the tests ongoing—something that has been a systemic problem across the industry for years.

“With a career deeply embedded in the clinical space, I’m excited about the wealth of knowledge and experience that Steven brings to Science 37,” said Coman. “His commercial expertise and strategic mindset will help extend Science 37 as the clear leader in the decentralized trial market and create unparalleled value for our clients.”