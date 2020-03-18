Swiss bio Addex halts Parkinson's test as trial delays tick up on COVID-19 disruption

Switzerland
Swiss biotech Addex Therapeutics made the decision to halt a trial of its Parkinson's disease candidate as COVID-19 starts to spread more rapidly in the country. (Getty Images)

Addex Therapeutics has seen its shares down 15% on the news that it has had to delay a registrational study of its Parkinson’s disease candidate.

The trial, known as study 301, was of dipraglurant to treat levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD-LID). The company says it has “been postponed” with no timelines in place for its restart because of the continued spread of COVID-19 in Europe, now the epicenter of the pandemic.  

It’s also pushing back its financials and conference call until April 8. This comes as Switzerland has seen cases shoot past 1,000 over the past few days, with the country closing schools and banning large crowds in an effort to stop the spread, which has widened dramatically over the past week.

Sponsored by Clinical Ink

Successful BYOD in Any Phase

This white paper discusses BYOD advantages and misconceptions, regulatory, copyright, and equivalency considerations, and a Phase III case study. Read now and consider a BYOD ePRO approach for your next clinical trial.

Given that many of the patients for this trial are in a high-risk group for COVID-19, the biotech said it was simply the only choice to make given new government guidance.

“Sites are temporarily suspending on-site visits for monitors, vendors, and all other non-patient visitors and several sites have cancelled all non-essential patient visits,” said Roger Mills, M.D., chief medical officer of Addex.

“Priority is now rightly being placed on how to manage regular care for patients in the light of the increasing COVID-19 containment requirements. We care about the well-being of all PD patients and do not wish to have them make the additional visits to doctors’ offices that are required in a clinical study, putting them at increased risk of contracting COVID-19.”

Addex is conducting its trials with a CRO and said it will now work with it “to continue preparations to start the study as soon as it is appropriate to do so.”

This comes a day after Provention Bio said it was delaying a phase 3 trial in diabetes “out of an abundance of caution to protect patients, caregivers, clinical site staff, company employees and contractors.”

Read more on
COVID-19 clinical trial infectious disease coronavirus Addex Therapeutics Switzerland

Suggested Articles

MedTech

Qiagen aims to more than quadruple its COVID-19 reagent capacity

Qiagen is looking to steeply ramp up its worldwide production of the RNA test reagents used to perform certain COVID-19 diagnostics.

by Conor Hale
J&J
Biotech

J&J sets sights on November for COVID-19 vaccine trial

J&J expects to pick a COVID-19 vaccine candidate by the end of March and bring it into human trials in early November.

by Amirah Al Idrus
Illumina hq
MedTech

Illumina taps IDbyDNA for infectious disease initiative

Illumina has partnered with metagenomics company IDbyDNA to offer new next-generation sequencing workflows targeting infectious diseases.

by Conor Hale