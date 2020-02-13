Revolution pulls off $238M IPO to push KRAS pipeline into the clinic

Wall Street sign
Revolution's lead asset is the Sanofi-partnered RMC-4630, which blocks SHP2, a protein that regulates cell growth by transmitting signals from receptor tyrosine kinases to RAS. (Natalie Murphy)

Revolution Medicines outraised its $100 million IPO goal, banking $238 million to advance a suite of cancer programs targeting RAS, a family of proteins that’s been notoriously hard to drug. 

Amgen made waves at last year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting by presenting the first clinical data from a KRAS inhibitor—data that the industry had been waiting decades for. And the excitement around the family of targets has carried into 2020—in 2020, Merck promised up to $2.5 billion in a backloaded deal to gain access to small-molecule inhibitors against several drug targets, including the KRAS oncogene, from Taiho and Astex. 

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Revolution highlighted its programs targeting RAS(ON), the active, GTP-bound form of RAS, as a top use of IPO proceeds. The company is working on drugs aimed at four mutant RAS(ON) targets, including NRAS-G12C and KRAS-G12C. AMG, the Amgen program that showed KRAS can be drugged, inhibits KRAS-G12C(OFF), the inactive GDP-bound form of KRAS. 

FREE DAILY NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to FierceBiotech!

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along every day. Our subscribers rely on FierceBiotech as their must-read source for the latest news, analysis and data in the world of biotech and pharma R&D. Sign up today to get biotech news and updates delivered to your inbox and read on the go.

RELATED: KRAS craze sees Merck put $2.5B biobucks down for Taiho, Astex licensing deal 

The funding will also bankroll a treatment that inhibits SOS1, a protein that spurs the conversion of RAS from the inactive form to the active form, RAS(OFF) to RAS(ON), as well as one that blocks mTOR Complex 1 (mTORC1) to restore the activity of the tumor suppressor 4EBP1. 

The company’s lead asset is the Sanofi-partnered RMC-4630, which blocks SHP2, a protein that regulates cell growth by transmitting signals from receptor tyrosine kinases to RAS. The duo teamed up on the program in July 2018, with the Big Pharma handing over $50 million upfront and covering R&D costs for the program. The treatment is in a phase 1 study for a range of tumor types, as well as a phase 1b/2 study testing it in combination with Exelixis and Genentech’s MEK inhibitor Cotellic in patients with relapsed/refractory solid tumors displaying specific genomic mutations. 

Revolution isn’t the only company challenging the front-runners in the KRAS race. Boehringer Ingelheim is testing a pan-KRAS inhibitor both on its own and in combination with Novartis’ MEK inhibitor Mekinist (trametinib) in a phase 1 study. Unlike Amgen and Mirati’s candidates, which only drug KRAS-G12C mutations, Revolution's is designed to hit G12 mutations beyond G12C, as well as G13 mutations.

Read more on
KRAS oncology biotech IPO protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors Revolution Medicines Sanofi Mirati Therapeutics Amgen Boehringer Ingelheim

Suggested Articles

Biotech

Executive Interviews at J.P. Morgan 2020

FierceBiotech sits down with some of the most informative industry leaders at JPM 2020.

Sponsored by Rebecca Willumson
Map of Europe
Biotech

EuroBiotech Report—Ipsen, Roche, Chiesi, Bayer and Woodford 

In this week's EuroBiotech Report, Ipsen takes €669 million hit, Roche Alzheimer's drug fails trial and Chiesi creates rare disease unit.

by Nick Paul Taylor
newspapers
Biotech

EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

In our EuroBiotech roundup this week, Freeline posts gene therapy data, AurorA-TT founds investment group and Inotrem raises money. 

by Nick Paul Taylor