Nominations now open for Fierce Biotech's 2025 Fierce 15

It's that time of year again! No, not the long-awaited drop of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" (unfortunately), but the equally highly anticipated annual launch of Fierce Biotech's Fierce 15, featuring some of the industry's ever-lovely jewels, as Taylor Swift herself might say.

This year, we're looking for the most innovative, resourceful and visionary biotechs leading the way through the industry's mercurial conditions. While the landscape is proving more challenging than ever, certain startups are still breaking new ground with scientific discoveries that hold life-changing potential for patients around the world.

We want to highlight companies that are still pushing the envelope and giving us a reason to be optimistic amid the tumultuous macroenvironment.

Beyond that, we do have a few other specifications companies must fit into before filling out the nomination form:

Companies must be private . If your biotech has an IPO planned for the next few months, please refrain from filling out the nomination form.

Biotechs must be pre-commercial (preclinical or clinical).

. These awards are for therapeutics-focused biotechnology companies only—that is, companies with a pipeline/emerging portfolio. We have a separate Fierce Medtech Fierce 15 for device and tool developers.

Nominations will close on Friday, July 18.

Other fine print includes:

Entries are not accepted via email. The only way to submit a nomination is through the form below.

Multiple votes or campaigns for a single company do not increase your standing. Submissions are welcome from anyone, but one submission per company is all you need. We read and consider all nominations carefully.

Submissions are welcome from anyone, but one submission per company is all you need. We read and consider all nominations carefully. Honorees will be contacted directly—don’t worry, you will know if you’ve been selected!

Previous honorees are not eligible. However, previous applicants are welcome.

If the company you're thinking of meets all these requirements, please fill out a nomination form here .

In the fall, we'll reveal the profiles of the 15 startup companies that we think could be the greatest in the league.