News of Note—Novartis backs out of Akcea/Ionis research deal; Flagship jumps on gene therapy bandwagon

> After its near $10 billion buyout of The Medicines Company and its accompanying next-gen heart drug hopeful, Novartis has opted to back away from its Akcea/Ionis research deal for their familial chylomicronemia syndrome drug AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx. Akcea gets back full rights and plans to announced new phase 2 data next year.

> Venture capital firm and biotech incubator Flagship Pioneering has jumped on the gene therapy bandwagon with a new startup up of its own: Ring Therapeutics, an early-stage biotech developing first-in-class gene therapies using a new viral vector platform. The new company gets $50 million and Flagship’s guiding hand. It will focus on genetic disorders, ophthalmology, oncology, metabolic disorders, hematology, central nervous system disorders and inflammatory diseases.

> After spending a small $45 million upfront fee for a tau Alzheimer’s disease prospect this week, Biogen has made another bolt-on asset deal, this time with Catalyst Bio for its pegylated CB 2782, which is targeting several eye conditions including dry age-related macular degeneration. The deal is $15 million with $340 million tied up in biobucks.

Webinar How ICON, Lotus, and Bioforum are Improving Study Efficiency with a Modern EDC CROs are often at the forefront of adopting new technologies to make clinical trials more efficient. Hear how ICON, Lotus Clinical Research, and Bioforum are speeding database builds and automating reporting tasks for data management. Register Now

Check back Monday, Dec. 23, for more of the day's biggest news and a special issue where we look back on your most read stories of the year.