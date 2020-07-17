Merck KGaA picks up another anticancer bispecific from F-star

Merck KGaA has exercised its option on a preclinical F-star Therapeutics immuno-oncology asset. The action, which F-star said came ahead of schedule, comes one year after Merck KGaA took up its option on another early-stage F-star molecule.

F-star granted Merck an option on five early-stage programs in 2017 in return for up to €115 million ($131 million) in near-term payments. Two years later, Merck walked away from the initial focus of the deal—LAG-3xPD-L1 bispecific FS118—but took up its option on another asset. The revised deal left Merck with an outstanding option on another preclinical program.

Merck exercised that outstanding option this week. Neither party has disclosed details of the drug or what Merck is paying to acquire it, beyond saying that the deal involves an option fee, milestones and royalties. The focus of F-star’s platform and the Merck collaboration suggest the molecule will be a tetravalent bispecific antibody against immuno-oncology targets.

Germany’s Merck also added two more preclinical programs to its collaboration with F-star. Again, neither party disclosed the financial terms of the revised agreement.

The revised deal extends F-star’s long-running relationship with Merck—the companies first teamed up in 2011—while leaving the biotech free to retain its newfound focus on its wholly owned assets. Having made its name in alliances, F-star has pivoted toward its internal assets in recent years, most notably by advancing clinical development of FS118 itself.

F-star shared a look at early clinical safety results on the LAG-3xPD-L1 bispecific last year and set its sights on releasing a more comprehensive update from the phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies in the first quarter of 2020.

However, in February F-star delayed the anticipated primary completion date on ClinicalTrials.gov by one year, pushing the target back to December 2020. At the same time, F-star revealed it had closed enrollment eight subjects short of its original target of 51.