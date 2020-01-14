JPM Monday roundup: No deals, but drug-pricing startup causes the biggest noise

city view
A roundup of Monday's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference news from San Francisco (Pixabay/David Mark)

SAN FRANCISCO—Well, let’s start with the obvious, a pattern that has been set for a good few years now: There were no M&A deals on the so-called Merger Monday that typically kick-started the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference of old.

In terms of M&A, if this pattern continues in the new decade, we should rename it Mundane Monday. There was a pre-JPM deal, namely the $1.1 billion buyout of dermatology biotech Dermira from Eli Lilly, but that wasn’t causing a stir.

A new tradition is to look to Gilead Sciences, one of the first presenters of the week, and what that company might buy with its massive cash pile. You’d be disappointed here, too. CEO Daniel O'Day said in a breakout session that: “The vast majority of our deals are going to be early-stage by nature, where you can collaborate better together.”

Webinar

The Art of Recognizing Clinical Supply Risk Factors and Applying Proactive Measures to Avoid Study Delays and Disruptions

No two studies are the same and each clinical supply project carries unique risks. But what characteristics are most likely to raise a flag that issues are ahead? Are there certain types of clinical sponsors and studies that are at greater risk of experiencing supply challenges? And how do clinical sponsors know what is important to focus on and what is not? Join us for this webinar as we attempt to answer these questions.

But, he added, later-stage pipeline deals are also in the cards, specifically those that “fit into our strategy,” all of which could be small to “transformative” like its Galapagos tie-up. When it comes to cancer, the focus will be on immuno-modulation and cell therapy (such as with its Kite Pharma buy), but not on small molecules or targeted therapies. Overall, O’Day sees bolt-on deals in the small to medium size range when it comes to buyouts.

It was a similar story over at Bristol-Myers Squibb, which got Celgene’s first presenting slot due to the fact that they now own the company. After spending $74 billion to become Squelgene, you might not be surprised to hear it’s not looking for major M&A.

Chairman and CEO Giovanni Caforio, M.D., said this JPM was going to be for “smaller science-based deals,” and again, the focus is on boosting its early-stage pipeline. Medium or larger deals are a few years off as it pays of debt and works through its Celgene integration.

Usually, this time of year you’ll see a lot of startups breaking cover to try to grab attention at JPM, but they typically are met with little fanfare; this year, however, one biotech focused on drug pricing was arguably the biggest thing to happen at the conference so far.

EQRx, an Alexis Borisy biotech, will create “equally good or better drugs” than those available today and sell them for cheaper. And, announcing its launch just before JPM got started on Sunday, it’s raised $200 million to get started.

This generated a lot of chatter on bio-Twitter about just how it could do that and whether it was in a financial position to sell drugs cheaper. As Matthew Herper from Stat put it, only in biotech would this be seen as revolutionary: Making products better and cheaper is what any other business outside life sciences would do. You can check out our interview with Borisy here.

Read more on
JPM 2020 biotech deals early-stage collaboration startups San Francisco Gilead Sciences Bristol-Myers Squibb

Suggested Articles

Headshot of Aoife Brennan, CEO of Synlogic
Biotech

Synlogic CEO Brennan on lessons learned and what's up in 2020

Synlogic CEO Dr. Aoife Brennan shares what the company learned from the failure of its ammonia program and what it means for Synlogic’s future.

by Amirah Al Idrus
Biotech

Acasti blames phase 3 lipid-lowering flop on placebo response

Acasti still thinks its drug has a chance, pointing to the reduction in triglyceride levels in the placebo group to explain the failure.

by Nick Paul Taylor
Biotech

Esperion tees up to launch cholesterol-busting meds—affordably

Esperion plans to sell its non-statin cholesterol-fighting drugs at a price that ensures patients prescribed them can actually afford them.

by Amirah Al Idrus