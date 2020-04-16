Gilead's remdesivir looks promising in leaked early results, but don't jump to conclusions: analyst

The world is watching and waiting for data to see whether Gilead's investigational antiviral remdesivir can help fight COVID-19. And while some leaked early results suggest that it can, industry watchers will need to wait for data from Gilead's own controlled phase 3 study to know for sure.

Researchers at the University of Chicago Medical Center, which is treating patients with severe COVID-19, have seen remdesivir swiftly tamp down both fever and respiratory symptoms, according to a report from Stat. Gilead’s shares leapt more than 15% in after-hours trading following the report.

“The best news is that most of our patients have already been discharged, which is great. We’ve only had two patients perish,” Kathleen Mullane, the University of Chicago infectious disease specialist overseeing the remdesivir studies for the hospital, said. She made the comments this week during a video discussion about the trial results with other University of Chicago faculty members. The discussion was recorded and Stat obtained a copy of the video.

Virtual Event Virtual Clinical Trials Online This virtual event will bring together industry experts to discuss the increasing pace of pharmaceutical innovation, the need to maintain data quality and integrity as new technologies are implemented and understand regulatory challenges to ensure compliance. Register Today!

The hospital recruited 125 patients into two phase 3 studies, including 113 with severe disease. The study has no control arm, with all of the patients receiving daily infusions of remdesivir.

RELATED: New Gilead remdesivir COVID-19 data show up old problems with limited data

Remdesivir, which was originally tested in Ebola patients, has emerged as one of the top near-term hopes for COVID-19 patients. In addition to carrying out its own clinical trials, Gilead has made the drug available to studies run by other sponsors, as well as to more than 1,700 people on a compassionate use basis. Last week, the New England Journal of Medicine published data from 53 patients with severe disease, but that data set also lacked a control group.

And that's a key point. In a note to clients, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee called the leaked results an “incremental positive,” but wrote that the short-term stock move "will probably pull back in a bit given eventual broader awareness that this is not the actual phase 3 data.”

RELATED: Gilead shares slip as a 2nd remdesivir COVID-19 trial halted in China

“[We] reiterate that similar to the NEJM publication last week, today's reports are based on one site and there is no placebo. In fact, the Phase 3 severe study reading out in the next 1-2 weeks has no placebo and is just [5 days versus 10 days] of treatment,” he added.

Gilead expects to report data from a controlled study in patients with severe disease by the end of April, with data from a study of patients with moderate disease coming in late May.

“[If] the data looks similar to the NEJM results (10-20% mortality rate), then this is likely to be construed positive and could expand use,” Yee wrote.