Gilead hungry for 'don't eat me' cancer biotech: reports

Gilead
Jefferies believes buying Forty Seven makes sense for Gilead Sciences. (Gilead)

A new decade, the same old game: It’s time to play, who will Gilead buy? Sources now says it’s Forty Seven, a cancer-focused startup with a unique MOA.

The alleged target for the Big Biotech is a Stanford University spinout co-founded in 2015 by Irv Weissman, director of the university’s Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, who helped discover that cancer stem cells express CD47, the so-called “don’t eat me” signal, during development.

The biotech’s approach is blocking CD47, which in turn switches off the signals cancer cells use to avoid being attacked by the immune system: i.e., "don’t eat me."

WEBINAR

Accelerate Clinical Operations Across Sponsors, CROs and Partners With a Best-of-Breed Partner Like Box

Tuesday, March 24 | 11am ET / 8am PT

Learn how Box is a critical force multiplier in the Best-of-Breed application stack with partners like Nintex, DocuSign and Slack in supporting clinical operations for both regulated and non-regulated content.

It's been working on this approach ever since, with data out from the American Society of Clinical Oncology a few years ago for its agent 5F9 in combo with other meds showing it could help in a variety of blood and solid cancers.

Whether the biotech wants to be consumed by Gilead, we don’t know. But its shares shot up 33% after-hours on the Bloomberg report, which says it is seeking a takeover, according to people “with knowledge of the matter.”

“Gilead has explored a number of options, including a partnership, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private,” the news wire reported, with the anonymous sources adding that Forty Seven has received interest from other potential suitors as well. Neither company is commenting on the rumors.  

Analysts at Jefferies weighed in last night, saying in a note to clients it sees this potential M&A as part of Gilead’s bolt-on M&A and/or collaboration partnerships for de-risked midstage oncology assets.

“Therefore, we would not be surprised and would view bolt-on assets as a positive given Gilead has significant capital to deploy and needs to continue to build out the pipeline, without needing to spend too much [it spent $12 billion on CAR-T biotech Kite Pharma a few years back],” the firm said.

“This may be more preferred than paying significant premiums for oncology companies after all the data has played out and/or cancer deals >$8-10B.”

Read more on
immuno-oncology startups Gilead Sciences Forty Seven

Suggested Articles

CRISPR-Cas9
MedTech

Sherlock Bio, Cepheid to develop tests for coronavirus and more

Sherlock Biosciences teamed up with Cepheid to help develop its CRISPR-based molecular diagnostic tech in oncology, infections and the coronavirus.

by Conor Hale
Spine
MedTech

Spine-focused Alphatec moves to buy EOS imaging for $122M

The spine surgery company ATEC has moved to acquire Paris-based EOS imaging, makers of FDA-cleared scanners and 3D orthopedic planning software.

by Conor Hale
stock chart
Biotech

Passage Bio pulls off $216M IPO, blowing past original goal

Passage Bio filed to raise $125 million in its IPO. Now, it has outraised that goal by $91 million with a $216 million Wall Street debut.

by Amirah Al Idrus